Waimate's annual March Hare Rally attracts about 1400 to out of season event

About 1400 motorcycle enthusiasts descended on Waimate for the town's annual March Hare Rally, and rally-goers won't have to wait too long for the next big event.

The March Hare Motorcycle Rally began as a small birthday party 35 years ago for Waimate man Kevin Farrell, and is now one of the southern hemisphere’s largest motorcycle rallies.

At the weekend, motorcycle enthuisasts from throughout the country, and abroad, made their way to Waimate for the annual two-day rally, usually held in March.

However, this year the rally was postponed because of Covid-19, with the town’s A and P Showgrounds unavailable until this weekend.

On Sunday morning, rally president Graeme Lane was busy helping with the tidy up following a “very successful event’’.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Mike Robertson, Campbell Wilson and Mark Devery enjoy the March Hare Rally at the Waimate A and P Showgrounds at the weekend.

“Everyone had a ball,’’ he said.

People began travelling down for the event last Wednesday, and many had left by Sunday morning, he said.

While some had been unable to make the rally, out of its normal March date, he said of those that had made it, they were all looking forward to the next rally.

“The next rally is only four months and one week away,’’ he said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff About 1400 motorcyclists took part in the rally.

The weekend includes a tug-of-war, bike show, horizontal bungee, plunger run, burnout competitions and six bands.

Lane said the rally had been a nice way for many to get back into motorcycle events following two long years of Covid cancellations.

“Covid really did a lot of damage to these events.’’

Tidying up following the event usually took a few days with volunteers from the Waimate Shears organisation stepping up and helping to pick up rubbish around the grounds.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The Waimate A and P Showgrounds filled with motorcyclists on Saturday.

Lane described the rally as a “community effort’’ with members from the town’s fire brigade also helping set up the event, and pack it down.

“We put back the money we raise into the community.’’

This included paying members from various groups around the district to help run parts of the rally including the bar.

“We’re only a wee band of 18 people [running it] so it’s great to get that help.’’

The weather had also been kind at the weekend, adding to the success, he said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Waimate March Hare Motorcycle Rally participants enjoy a catch-up at the event on Saturday.

“A lot of the rally goers went out for rides around the district on the Saturday.’’

Bringing so many people into town also had a positive flow-on effect for businesses, with many frequenting the district’s cafes and bars, he said.

“Waimate is well-supported by the rally, and we have shuttle buses into town and back for people.’’

He was already looking forward to the rally in March and “we won’t have to wait long for that’’.

The rally has been held in multiple locations around the Waimate District, including the Waihao Forks Hotel before shifting to the showgrounds in 2007.