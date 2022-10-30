Thrills and spills of Soap Box Derby hit Timaru's CBD

18:06, Oct 30 2022
AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/STUFF
Soap Box Derby organiser Richard Brown speaks about the event.

An estimated 1000 people lined Timaru’s George St to witness push-kart racers fly over jumps, crash into hay bales, and then drag the homemade creations back up the hill to do it all over again.

The Soap Box Derby, was back in all its colourful, competitive, enjoyable glory on Sunday, raising money for South Canterbury mental health charities, with about 40 teams taking part.

The event was brought back in 2017 for the first time since the 1980s, and then had a break for two years because of Covid-19.

Speaking at Sunday’s derby, event organiser Richard Brown said he had been “blown away’’ by the support.

He also acknowledged the efforts of volunteers, and teams, who had been at the site of the race since 6am, setting up the derby track.

South Canterbury Hydraulics team members were also acknowledged with the Movember Spirit Award, for their dedication to the day, Brown said.

Jamie O’Brien of South Canterbury Hydraulics in action during the corporate category of the Soap Box Derby in Timaru on Sunday.
While the derby takes about six months to organise, all that was made worth it by the fun of the day, he said.

“Thank you to Timaru for coming out and supporting such a great event.’’

He said organisers had been happy with the weather, with spectators turning up early to catch the action.

The open and corporate classes were always crowd favourites as that was when jumps were introduced to the racetrack, Brown said.

Logan Teague, left, of Engine Performance 2, races Marius Joubert, right.
Jesse Leigh, left, of Team Soapy McBoxface 2 races Mason Teague of Engine Performance 1.
Jay Howes in action during the corporate category.
Chris Leigh, left, of Soapy McBoxface races Jay Howes during the corporate category.
Crowds gather along George St to watch the race.
Jamie O'Brien of South Canterbury Hydraulics.
Brendan Morris of Kennedy Aluminium in action.
People line George St to watch the karts.
Jamie O'Brien of South Canterbury Hydraulics.
Adele Neale, of Ram Page, high fives the crowd after finishing her race.
Jay Howes in action during the corporate category.
Jacob Gillan, of Tira NDA, on the track.
“We have a few broken karts in the first two classes, but no broken bones.

“We didn’t have to use the ambulance.’’

One highlight of the day was when a member of the public gave $100 to organisers to pass on to the Skux in Tux team, as they thought they were the best dressed team.

Adele Neale, of Ram Page, in action during the corporate category of the Soap Box Derby in Timaru on Sunday.
The 2021 event was initially postponed to March 2022, but organisers could not get that off the ground so decided to push it out to Sunday.

This is the first year Alpine Energy has been a naming sponsor, which will help organisers give more money to South Canterbury charities, he said.

“This is the first year that we have had Alpine Energy as a sponsor, and all those sponsorships help cover set-up costs, so we can put more money into local charities,” he said.

The soap box derby isn’t all about winning, it was about getting a team together and having a good day Brown said.

“There are some quite cool stories about how teams came to be here.’’

In the open section, Big Cheese was first, Rampage, second and Skux in Tux, third, while in the corporate section, Kennedy Aluminium was first, Tīra was second, and South Canterbury Hydraulics was third.

Kyla Beveridge, 12, pushes her sister Tia Beveridge, 8, during the junior category of Timaru’s Soap Box Derby.
Meanwhile, BL Racing was first in the junior section, Engine Performance was second, and Blue Bandit, third.

In the Todd Mudie class, G Hoones was first, Alpine Energy Electron was second and South Torpedo was third.

The most spectacular jump award went to Darryl the Drum, the loss of control award was won by Hilton Haulage as the driver struggled to keep the kart straight, and the champion of champions was Kennedy Aluminium.

BL Racing’s Kade Kerison in action during the junior section of the Soap Box Derby.
