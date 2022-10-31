Retired 69-year-old ex-Army major Tony F Williams in length of NZ march

Retired NZ Army Major, Tony F Williams, has made it Timaru on his length of the country walk to raise funds for Doctors Without Borders.

A huge admiration for the work of Doctors Without Borders (DWB) has inspired 69-year-old retired Army Major, Tony F Williams, to undertake a fundraising walk the length of New Zealand.

Williams is 65 days into his epic walk, which consists of 30km sections six days a week, and passed through Timaru on Monday with nearly $30,000 raised which is well short of his $1 million target.

"I still haven't given up on the $1m. I don't want to do a Forrest Gump and turn around and go back.

"I think anything is achievable. If every Kiwi put a dollar into today we would hit the target and that's quite achievable.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Tony F Williams walks alongside State Highway 1 in Timaru.

"We are going to help tens of thousands of people all around the world. It is a wonderful thing to be able to do."

Williams joined the NZ army as a 15-year-old in 1969, serving 27 years in various stints, including five years in the SAS, before retiring in 2019.

"I've just turned 69. Gone are the days of retiring at 55. It is a wonderful thing actually. The older you get the more wisdom you've got I believe.

"I see so many people sitting around that I call 'making their home their hospice' and I think no matter what age you are you've got to keep challenging yourself."

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Tony F Williams has a coffee break in Timaru.

Williams is worried about a lot of old veteran mates, first responder mates who have seen all the action "and just sit at home and waste away” saying “that's a real sad shame because they have got a lot of wisdom that they can share with the world".

It was his fourth overseas trip in the army in 1999 when leading a surgical team in Suai, East Timor, that he had his first experience with Medecins Sans Frontieres/DWB who had clinic "just down the road from us ... they were unarmed and we were armed and I became highly respectful of what they were doing over there.

"I've learnt more about them since. I'm just in awe of them that they go into places unarmed where I'd be terrified and they lose the odd person.

"I hugely admire these people. They go into all the hot spots...

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Tony F Williams poses with his sister, Cathy Williams-Ahuriri.

"I was going to support Ukraine, but Ukraine is getting a lot of support at the moment and there are places like Sudan and Yemen who aren't getting as much support and the attention has gone off them.

"I think it really critical we keep a global view of where help is needed and MSF does exactly that."

Williams said his journey so far as "been really fantastic".

"I trained for it for six months. I did all the hard yards, got the blisters and all that stuff then.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Tony F Williams walks alongside State Highway 1 in Timaru.

"It's just been a beautiful journey really."

He admitted to having some hard days.

"Just yesterday, the last 5km going into Temuka I developed a bloody sore shin. I don't know whether it is a shin splint or hairline fracture but it will sort itself. I've done 9kms today (to Timaru) and I'm managing it."

He is only on his second pair of shoes, which includes "one pair for 2000kms training, and from Cape Reinga to Takapuna and then I swapped them over there to the pair I've got on now".

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Tony F Williams with his two taonga, a tewhatewha, and a carved bone necklace.

"It is not hard, doing 30kms a day. I'm determined to do it so whatever happens I can take it.

"Sometimes the odd 5km, whether in the middle, or the end, can be really hard because you hare tired or whatever, protein levels low."

His support crew is his sister, Cathy Williams Ahuriri, a former police officer who served in Bougainville while he also carries and wears two gifted taonga (a tewhatewha and a bone carved necklace) of special significance.

"The two taonga have been absolutely critical my bloody morale on the way down.

"The tewhatewha will be stuck in the sand at Bluff beach before a dip in the surf." The tewhatewha had been stuck in the sand at Cape Reinga on August 27 when the walk began.

Click here for the fundraising website.