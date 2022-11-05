From market to bricks and mortar: Timaru business owners take step up to open shop

Eugenia Forrest has just given up a senior supervisor position at Silver Fern Farms to run her own business, selling soaps and candles.

It’s a Saturday morning destination for many as the weekend kicks off, and people flock to Timaru’s Artisan Farmers’ Market to grab vegetables, baked goods and crafts. And for a group of business people, the market has also been an incubator to test products out, before stepping up to a bricks and mortar shop, as Rachael Comer discovered.

Eugenia Forrest jokes that people could smell the creations being made in her kitchen, from halfway down the street.

About two years ago, the Timaru mother, who had tried endless products to help with her daughter’s sensitive skin and allergies, began making her own soaps, perfecting her recipes from her kitchen at home.

All this while running the busy home she shares with her husband, daughter and two sons, and working as a senior supervisor at Silver Fern Farms Pareora.

READ MORE:

* Late night Black Friday market in Timaru CBD gets green light from council

* International Food Festival proves a winner in Timaru

* Timaru CBD working towards boutique feel

* Timaru market a welcoming place for the innovative and creative

* Timaru Farmers' Market on the move with new name



Her home was soon full of beautifully-scented products, and Forrest decided to open a stall at Timaru’s Artisan Farmers’ Market, as she was finding enjoyment in the making and sharing process.

Finding success at the market, late last month she took a huge step, giving up her supervisor job and opening a shop on Church St, where she sells her soaps, candles, creams and other handmade products.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Eugenia Forrest in her Timaru store, on Church St, this week.

Forrest is just one of several from the weekly market who have recently stepped up from having a stall there, to opening a shop in Timaru’s CBD.

She, like the others who have set up shop, says the market has been a great place to test her product out, before deciding to take the leap and open a shop.

“It became that I dream in soaps,’’ she said.

“I wake in the middle of the night and think ‘how can I add this?’ So, I decided to give this a go.’’

She described her business as her “passion’’ and that was her reasoning for leaving a high-paid job to run her own business.

“I just think, if I do something I really love, I need to at least try it.

“Life goes so quick. Instead of wondering about something, I think, just do it.’’

Having a physical business means Forrest is no longer making her products at home, instead using her shop to create, and sell.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Eugenia Forrest’s products which she began making in her kitchen at home.

The farmers’ market had been the perfect place to start out, she said.

“The market is so incredible.

“It’s such a great opportunity for people to try selling their products and all it costs is for the stall. The foot traffic is very good there.

“Without the Timaru Farmers’ Market I wouldn’t be here [in the shop].’’

She was also quick to highlight the community feel of other stallholders, who were supportive and helpful.

She has also helped other stallholders at the market, selling their products from her shop.

“All from other females, so it’s girl power.’’

For now, she will only sell her wares at the farmers’ market during special markets.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Pony Bubble Tea's Prem Charoenpipatsakun and Porm Nirakone in their Timaru store. The business started out with a stall at the Timaru Farmers' Market

Business bubbling

Timaru residents’ penchant for bubble tea has prompted Prem Charoenpipatsakun and Porm Nirakone to set up shop in the town.

The pair began selling the “sweet and refreshing’’ drink from a stall at the Timaru Artisan Farmers’ Market last year, and opened a shop in Stafford St in October.

Charoenpipatsakun said the couple had moved to Timaru, from Auckland, in 2021, and were surprised to find the tea, which they both enjoy, wasn’t well-known in the area.

“We enjoy bubble tea so when we came here and couldn’t get it, we decided to start selling it.’’

They joined the market and said their product had been popular.

“We’re doing well.

“We also sell it at the Pleasant Point Farmers’ Market on Sundays.’’

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Porm Nirakone prepares bubble tea in Pony Bubble Tea’s Timaru store.

Bubble tea is a Taiwanese recipe made by blending tea with non-dairy creamer fruit and fruit juices, then adding tapioca pearls and shaking vigorously.

He said the non-dairy creamer meant vegans could enjoy the drink as well.

Charoenpipatsakun said of their customers at the weekly market, about half had never heard of bubble tea.

“There are lots of different flavours.’’

He said often younger people liked their drink, and he described it as “light and refreshing’’.

Without the farmers’ market the couple would never have got the exposure they have for the business, allowing them to set up a shop, he said.

“We’re full of praise for the market.’’

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Vanitha Sarath, of Craftsbucket, has opened a store from her Timaru home.

Arty crafty

Vanitha Sarath is a full-time registered nurse at Timaru Hospital.

Working in the hospital’s theatre, she has a sideline hustle in handcrafted decor including jewellery and car hangings.

“I make all the stuff by myself, but my husband takes all the photographs and writes the descriptions to put on our website,’’ Sarath said.

“There are various art forms we use. However, mandala is our highlighted one.’’

JOHN BISSET/Stuff A range of Vanitha Sarath’s homemade crafts.

The couple began selling at the Timaru farmers’ market about one year ago, before that selling crafts at the Marlborough Farmers’ Market.

Sarath said Craftsbucket had “a lot of customers’’ in Timaru, which was thanks to the farmers’ market.

“They helped us a lot for beginning the stall,’’ she said.

Now, because of shift work, and often being unable to attend the market, the couple have opened a shop from their home on Napier St, she said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Grace Siaosi, 3, at the Timaru Artisan Farmers’ Market international food market in Timaru, last Saturday.

Saturday affair

Andrea Hutton sees Timaru’s Artisan Farmers’ Market as a great place for a business to start.

The market, which has been going since 2009, moved to George St two years ago, and every Saturday a large range of stallholders sell their wares, including crafts, food and produce.

The market recently held a special international food market, and is preparing for two twilight markets before Christmas, Hutton, the market manager said.

She said the farmers’ market was a good way for producers to sample their produce and test different items out, discovering what worked and what did not.

“If they then decide to open a shop they know what sells well.

“And they have that feedback from the market goers.’’

She said while it was a shame to lose stallholders, it was positive when they left to open a shop.

“Some of them still come back to us from time-to-time, but it’s also great for the town when one of them goes into an empty shop.

It was also a huge step going from three-and-a-half hours at the weekly market to having a shop open up to six days a week.

She encouraged anyone who had a special craft, or who had been testing their products out on family and friends, to consider a stall at the market.

“It’s only $20 to have a stall, and you can make a little pocket money,’’ Hutton said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Timaru Artisan Farmers Market manager Andrea Hutton in 2020 ahead of the Christmas Twilight Market. Two twilight markets will be held again this year before Christmas.

Other businesses

In August, the owners of JK Polynesian Kitchen and Canterbury Clanger spoke about making the move from the market to full-time shops in Timaru.

At the time, JK Polynesian Kitchen owners Kolopa Edna John and her husband John John said the community had been so supportive of its farmers’ market stall, specialising in Polynesian food, that they had decided to open a shop on Evans St.

“We would go to the farmers market and the community was so supportive and told us to make more food and no matter how much we made we would sell out of food or have very little left,’’ Kolopa said, at the time.