Significant sites to Māori identified in Timaru district plan

An image from the Timaru District Plan website showing the sites and areas of significance to Māori planning overlays.

Changes to the Timaru district plan have designated large areas of land as sites of significance to Māori, with implications for the ways some of that land can be managed.

About 4000 landowners in the district will now have a planning overlay indicating a site or area of significance to Māori (SASM) applied in part or full over their property, though some may not be aware of the changes.

It is one of nine chapters of the new district plan, implemented in September 2022, which have already come into effect.

Timaru District Council planning manager Hamish Barrell said not every landowner impacted by the SASM rules had been notified, as the council wanted to avoid “deluging people,” and the rules will not apply to all properties.

READ MORE:

* New Timaru District planning rules apply to thousands

* 'What the hell is going on': Landowners surprised by letters claiming their land has 'significance'

* Groundswell’s West Coast letter ‘absolute fear mongering’

* Protecting Maori heritage comes second best, new report reveals



Most SASM overlays would have no impact on properties under 750m2, and existing use rights apply, he said.

“People’s everyday activities are protected anyway under existing use rights, but in the future there may be some activities that get picked up for these rules,” he added.

Barrell said the changes had been on their way for years, and the council had placed information in the public notices section of the community newspaper.

“The fact remains that it's been sitting there in the draft plan for two years, and wasn't given immediate legal effect – people could have contacted us.

“We have done what's required of us and more, we've gone beyond ... it’s a bonus that we’ve sent out the letters at all,” he said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Councils are required to review each provision of a district plan every ten years if it has not been reviewed or changed. (File photo)

The council could have sent letters to every household in the district regarding the new district plan, “and not just about this issue,” he said.

“The proposed plan affects everybody, it just affects everybody in slightly different ways.”

“People might be just as concerned about other rules, but we have chosen – because we're adopting this slightly different approach – to focus on that particular issue, and just to advise people.”

Under the Resource Management Act (RMA), councils must recognise and provide for the relationship of Māori culture and traditions of ancestral lands, water, sites, wāhi tapu (sacred place or site), and other taoka (treasure, especially items of historical cultural significance) through their district plan.

The current, or operative, district plan does not identify any sites or areas of significance to Māori or include provisions to manage them, and while the council’s report on the changes says there is “limited provision” for SASM in the existing plan, it also states the provisions focus on consultation, provide no direction on process, and do not contain rules requiring any action.

Apart from general references to archaeological sites, council’s report emphasises that before the development of the SASM there were “no rules requiring protection of the few archaeological sites ... referenced by the Plan.”

Te Rūnanga o Arowhenua upoko Te Wera King said the process of identifying sites and areas of significance to Māori is part of wider national planning standards.

“Te Rūnanga o Arowhenua worked with whānau and historical records in going through our identification process.”

The rūnanga also utilised a wide range of information from historic maps, oral histories, and document archives held by Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu Archives and Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga, he said.

Sites identified included locations where “mana whenua lived, stayed, fought battles, gathered kai and of course, our urupā (graveyards).

“All sites were looked at closely and then mapped out to identify how these sites could be protected for future generations to know about and see.”

Barrell said even though sites had not been formally identified in previous district plans, that “doesn’t mean they weren’t taken into account”.

He said SASM overlays in the new plan reflect evolving planning practises, and will reduce ambiguity.

JOHN BISSET While large parts of Temuka are affected by some level of SASM, Timaru council planning manager Hamish Barrell said most properties will not see any changes due to their size. (File photo)

“It's just a better approach, which provides more certainty for landowners.

“For the first time, there are rules that are specific to this issue, whereas previously, the values could be taken into account, but there weren’t specific rules.”

“The RMA has been in for a while now, and at the start, people didn't really know how to implement it, so it's taken a lot of time and this is kind of best practise.

“Otherwise things would just fall between the cracks, because if we didn't have something clearly in the plan, then it didn't necessarily get picked up.”

Barrell said plan changes also improve protection of additional “European sites.”

“We’ve improved areas on that side of it as well.”

He said the approach taken by local government to areas of significance to Māori varied around the country.

“It is very much contextual to tangata whenua, and how they related to taonga/taoka in the past – there will be different approaches in different parts of the country.

“In this part, there was a lot of nomadic activity in the inland routes over to greenstone country in the west ... but the predominant activity was focused around coastal areas, because of the kai.”

The council’s report states the geographic scale of impacts encompassed “large areas of the district under the wāhi tupuna provisions and more specific areas under the other more detailed overlays.”

The report says “approximately 4000 landowners in the District have a SASM on their property, although not all impacts of this are new, as provisions of the Operative District Plan often had a similar effect,”

Bejon Haswell/Stuff/Stuff Te Rūnanga o Arowhenua upoko Te Wera King says the protections will ensure the sites are protected for future generations. (File photo)

The number of affected landowners range from those who may just have a metre along a fence line fall under a SASM, to those whose entire properties will be implicated, Barrell said.

He said “lots of people” had come into council offices to discuss changes in the proposed plan, and he encouraged people to seek an appointment.

“We’ve got a whole team of people who can talk you through these issues.”

He said nothing about the plan changes have any impact on ownership rights, although they could affect development rights, and may incur a cost.

But he added many of those costs already existed under different plan frameworks such as archaeological assessments, heritage assessments, and other requirements.

“It's not that people are necessarily going to be stopped or prevented [from gaining consents]. But there is a transaction cost that goes with having ... expert advice.”

Barrell said the existing arrangement for Aoraki Environmental Consultancy, the resource management agency of Te Rūnanga o Arowhenua, to advise the council has not changed.

In their response to public submissions, Aoraki Environmental Consultancy Limited (AECL), notes feedback received by the council questioning the extent of the SASM overlays and how they were determined.

AECL consultant John Henry refers to the 60-page report prepared by the company – in conjunction with TDC and agreed to by the rūnanga – which drew on consultants' expertise in tikanga Māori as well as the history and knowledge of Arowhenua and Ngāi Tahu to determine SASM.

The identification process was carried out by AECL’s cultural consultants, involved extensive research, and referenced maps and documentation including the Kā Huru Manu Ngāi Tahu Cultural Mapping Project, Te Whakatau Kaupapa maps of archaeological sites, the Ngāi Tahu Claims Settlement Act 1998, the Fisheries (South Island Customary Fishing) Regulations 1999, a rock art management area map layer developed by Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu and the Rock Art Trust, the wai puna (springs) map layer developed by Kelly Ratana (National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research), Māori reserves, fishing easements and silent files.

Silent files refer to records of culturally significant sites, often with restricted access, that provide a general location rather than an exact site to avoid sites being targeted for vandalism.

The AECL report notes the hāpu who hold mana whenua in the Timaru district, Kāti Huirapa, “worked and travelled extensively across South Canterbury”, creating historical and cultural connections with land and waterways throughout the district, and as such, sites identified do not identify every area where the RMA would be need to be considered, but has “focused on mapping areas that are recognised by the hapū as being of particularly high significance.”