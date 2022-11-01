23-year old man killed in workplace incident in Timaru

Police vehicles parked outside Point Lumber at Washdyke, Timaru, on Tuesday afternoon.

A 23-year-old man has died in a workplace incident at a commercial property in Washdyke, Timaru, on Tuesday afternoon.

Police confirmed the man had died following the incident at a commercial premises in the industrial suburb just after midday.

“Enquiries into the circumstances of the incident are underway and WorkSafe has been notified,” police said.

Emergency services were called to the premises, understood to be Point Lumber, on Racecourse Rd/State Highway 8, about 12.25pm.

A St John spokesperson said “one ambulance and one rapid response vehicle responded to the scene”.

They referred all further comment to police.

WorkSafe has been approached for comment.