23-year-old man killed while working at Timaru lumber yard

Police vehicles parked outside Point Lumber at Washdyke, Timaru, on Tuesday afternoon.

WorkSafe is investigating the death of a 23-year-old man who was killed while working at a Timaru lumber yard on Tuesday.

Police confirmed the man died following an incident at the commercial premises, understood to be Point Lumber, in the industrial suburb of Washdyke, just after midday.

“Enquiries into the circumstances of the incident are underway...,” police said.

Emergency services were called to the business on Racecourse Rd/State Highway 8 about 12.25pm.

A St John spokesperson said “one ambulance and one rapid response vehicle responded to the scene”.

They referred all further comment to police.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Worksafe is investigating after a 23-year-old man died in an incident at Point Lumber on Tuesday.

A WorkSafe spokesperson confirmed it had opened an investigation into the fatality.

“[WorkSafe] cannot make any further comment while the investigation is underway,” the spokesperson said.

In 2020, Point Lumber Ltd was fined $32,000 and ordered to pay $100,000 to the family of Pleasant Point boy Felyx Hatherley after the three-year-old was crushed when a stack of logs he was climbing on collapsed.

The young boy was visiting his father, Paul Hatherley, who worked at the business as an engineer and was fixing machinery outside of normal operating hours at the time of the incident.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The access drive into Point Lumber was taped off on Tuesday.

The family had been living at a house on the company's Pleasant Point worksite when the tragedy occurred, and part of the family's tenancy agreement was that children were not allowed on the worksite.

Just over two years later, Paul Hatherley died in a crash caused by a driver under the influence of drugs.