Severe weather fans flames in Mackenzie Country fire, prompts warning from Fire and Emergency New Zealand

Lake Takapō/Tekapo photographer George Empson took this image of a fire across a hill to the west of Tekapo on Wednesday morning.

It was “pure luck’’ a wildfire, fanned by strong winds in the Mackenzie Country overnight, and close to the Takapō/Tekapo Power Station did not spread any further, a long-time firefighter and district manager says.

Two fire crews are working to create a control line around the fire, on Tekapo Powerhouse Rd, which was reported at 2.45am on Wednesday, with crews from Lake Tekapo, Twizel, Fairlie and Burkes Pass fighting the fire overnight.

At one stage 10 fire trucks were in attendance, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson told The Timaru Herald earlier.

The fire was fanned by “extremely strong winds overnight” and has burnt through a range of vegetation on privately-owned land, including forestry, farmland and wilding pines, Fire and Emergency incident controller Steve Ochsner said.

The fire has also prompted a warning from Fire and Emergency, for landowners to make sure any old land management fires are completely extinguished.

While steady rain and calm conditions in the area on Wednesday morning meant the fire was no longer running, providing crews the chance to create a control line, Ochsner said “this would have been a completely different story if the wind had kept up, and we hadn’t had the rain’’.

“We are still working hard to contain it."

The two crews working on the fire this morning will be joined by a further two from Cave and Cannington, with four-wheel-drive fire trucks. Two excavators are also clearing access to the fire ground and creating firebreaks.

There will be an investigation into the circumstances of the fire, which is not considered suspicious.

Fire and Emergency Mid South Canterbury district manager Rob Hands said “it was pure luck that the weather had changed this morning, bringing calm conditions and rain to the area”.

George Empson/Supplied The sky above the Mackenzie on Tuesday evening ahead of strong winds and heavy rain in the region.

"Lake Tekapo area has a high risk of wildfire all year round. This morning’s incident shows how easily a fire will run in windy conditions, so people have to be vigilant all the time and take extra care when they are lighting any fires on their own property."

Fireworks were an additional risk at this time of year, and anyone planning to let them off needed to have water on hand to make sure they were completely out before disposing of them carefully, he said.

Fire and Emergency is working with the Mackenzie District Council, Environment Canterbury and the Department of Conservation on a wildfire risk reduction programme for the Lake Tekapo community and Hands said the incident illustrated just how important that work was.

“What happened this morning is a very good reminder that people need to look at what they are doing on their own property and take extra care with any activities that could spark a fire.

“They should also be taking steps to reduce the fire risk to their homes."

Calling it in

Lake Takapō/Tekapo resident George Empson called emergency services about the fire after being up and about in the early hours after being woken to smashing glass and crashing noises.

“I went outside to secure the next door neighbour’s rubbish bins and smashing glass bottles at 2.45am,’’ Empson said.

“I noticed a glow coming from across a hill to the west of Tekapo, I struggled up a hill in howling wind to see in disbelief flames racing across tussocks being driven by the fierce wind.

“I got the phone and called it in.’’

Just after 8.30am on Wednesday, Empson told The Timaru Herald, the wind had dropped and there was heavy rain.

Empson said when he phoned emergency services, he thought the fire was “travelling fast with that wind behind it”.

He said he was told by the person on the other end of the emergency call that more calls had started coming in about the fire.

George Empson/Supplied Lake Takapo/Tekapo photographer George Empson took this photo on Monday looking east over Lake Tekapo to Mount Edward.

Warnings in place

The severe weather has also prompted a warning from the Mountain Safety Council urging people of possible large avalanche activity at Aoraki/Mt Cook, as a “classic spring northwest weather bomb” is expected to bring 300mm in precipitation over 48 hours, with strong winds and a lowering freezing level.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said they were alerted to the Tekapo fire about 3.05am on Wednesday.

“Ten fire trucks attended and six have since departed,” the spokesperson said.

Fire and Emergency were unable to provide any further information on the incident because of the New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union’s industrial action.

“This will not impact our career firefighters’ ability to respond to emergency incidents,” the spokesperson said.

Orange weather warnings for heavy rain and strong wind in the Canterbury High Country are in place, with strong gale north the north westerlies gusting 130 to 140kmh in exposed places.

On Wednesday morning, Metservice meteorologist April Clark said the strong wind warning was in place for the region until 6pm, so there was still time for winds to pick up in the area.

“Looking at the observations (that are not at the top of a mountain) so far Mt Cook area looks to have got the highest gusts which were 141kmh from the northerly direction,’’ Clark said.

“Pukaki had 80kmh gusts while Springfield, Kurow and Fairlie have got around the 75-80kmh mark too.’’

The Mountain Safety Council’s warning is valid until Friday at 7.21am.

“It may be possible for large avalanche activity to transcend snow line during peak of storm,’’ it says.

“The snowpack will be getting a significant quantity of new load in either rain on snow down low or heavy new snow up high, now is not the time for backcountry travel.’’