Timaru man's 50 years' service in ag machinery sector recognised

Paul Wilkins has been recognised for 50 years in the tractor and machinery industry and said the industry has changed incredibly since he started.

A Timaru business owner's half a century of work in the agriculture machinery sector has earned him a top service award in the industry.

Paul Wilkins, the managing director of Paul Wilkins Tractors at Washdyke, has been selling farm machinery in South Canterbury since 1978, and was recently honoured with the Tractor and Machinery Association’s (Tama) 2022 President’s Award for service to the industry.

Wilkins, who spent 10 years selling farm machinery in Ashburton before he and wife, Andria​, set up their business in Washdyke, said he has seen a massive shift in the industry in the past 50 years with the development of electronics and increase in horsepower being some of the biggest changes.

“A 55 horsepower tractor was normal then, costing a farmer around $3299, 70 horsepower was considered large,” Wilkins said.

“Now, you wouldn’t get something around that ... the average farmer gets a 200 horsepower tractor and, depending on the additions, they go for around $240,000.

People are looking for different things on tractors now, such as GPS controls and auto steering, he said.

Other developments people look for in a tractor are the PTO (power take-off) and the three-point linkage on the front, he said.

A memorable moment in Wilkins’ 50 years in the industry had been visiting the Belarus tractor plant in Minsk, Russia.

“The scale of what they were doing was incredible.

“They were making 900 tractors a day from scratch, all in that plant. They made the tyres, everything.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Paul Wilkins has been recognised for 50 years in the tractor and machinery industry.

His work has taken him all over the world, “well, not so much in recent years,” he said.

Originally selling Belarus tractors in his own business, Wilkins said they later shifted to Same and Iseki and held the Power Farming franchise in Timaru.

“We also sold Japanese-made Shibaura tractors, mostly 60, 70, and 80 horsepower units. When the New Zealand distributor of Shibaura pulled out, we bought their entire supply of spare parts, and we continue to bring in smaller Shibaura tractors,” he said

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Paul Wilkins started Paul Wilkins Tractors, in Timaru, in 1978.

About 22 years ago, the business took on Valtra tractors, well before before AGCO bought the Finnish tractor and off-road engine manufacturer, he said.

Tama president Kyle Baxter said the association's president’s award recognises inspiring leadership and exemplary contributions to New Zealand’s tractor and machinery industry.

“Paul’s decades-long contribution to the ag machinery sector is a testament to his personal dedication to a very loyal customer base,” Baxter said.

“His ability to form long-lasting relationships has benefited both his customers and suppliers.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Paul Wilkins has served generations of farmers during his 50 years in the business.

Wilkins attributes the success of the business to a loyal client base and the dedicated service people who make sure the machines keep running. They include his son, Grant Wilkins and daughter, Debbie Walsh.

“Grant has been with the business for 36 years. He started as a mechanic and then moved into sales. Debbie runs the office along with two others, and she leads our parts department. Our other son, Craig, runs the family farm near Pleasant Point.

“We are also fortunate to have a really capable service manager, Nigel Harkness. Nigel has been with us for 16 years. Our service team now has eight mechanics, including one apprentice and one who is just off his apprenticeship.”

And those working for him were not his only longstanding relationships, with Wilkins kitting out generations of farmers during his career.

“I am now seeing the grandsons and granddaughters purchasing machinery for farms that I sold machinery to in the 60s,” he said.