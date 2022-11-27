Former bus driver delighted to still have two feet despite complicated road to recovery

Debbie Cuthbert, pictured in May while still waiting for an appointment with orthopaedics, is on the road to recovery and relieved to still have both feet after being told she would require an amputation.

A woman who was told she may lose her leg after dislocating her ankle is relieved to still have two feet, but believes delays in getting a correct diagnosis and treatment made her situation much worse.

Debbie Cuthbert badly dislocated her ankle stepping off the school bus she was driving at Temuka, in South Canterbury, in September 2021. Since then Cuthbert, who is now based in Christchurch, has endured 14 months of pain, referrals and various diagnoses.

And last week, she learned she may require another surgery to hold her ankle in place.

Cuthbert said while she is grateful to still have both her feet, she is disappointed in how she was treated.

“The whole thing is, if I had been listened to at the start, it never would have got that bad.”

Having originally been told she had sprained her ankle, Cuthbert said she endured painful physiotherapy sessions, and was told of various plans for treatment by different medical professionals – one of which included the possibility of amputation.

Seven months after her injury, Cuthbert went public with her struggles to get treatment. Following that, she received an appointment at Christchuch Hospital’s orthopaedic department, which was where she was told her foot could be saved and was booked in for surgery.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Debbie Cuthbert speaks to Stuff before her appointment at Christchurch Hospital's orthopaedic outpatient department on Wednesday

But, getting a diagnosis and treatment was not her only battle.

In late May, ACC issued a public apology via a statement to The Timaru Herald, acknowledging there had been unnecessary delays in Cuthbert’s care.

At the time, acting chief operating officer Gabrielle O’Connor said, following a review of Cuthbert’s claim file, there had been “identified opportunities where we could have improved our service’’.

But days later, on the eve of her operation, ACC declined her claim.

Cuthbert said this was despite ACC initially accepting the claim, paying her 80% of her earnings since the injury, and offering her a subsidy towards one hour of cleaning assistance a week.

Her surgeons pushed ahead with the seven-hour surgery, and Cuthbert said her surgeon reassured her the costs would be absorbed by the health system if ACC refused to budge on its decision.

“My fear was that when they said no to the claim I would have to pay them back all the weekly compensation since September.”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Debbie Cuthbert dislocated her ankle stepping off the bus she was driving in September 2021. (File photo)

Just weeks later, Cuthbert said ACC told her the injury was a sprain and “should be fixed by now.”

“You can call it what you like, I said to them, but I'm telling you now, it's a dislocation.”

Cuthbert engaged Temuka-based ACC advocate Gary Dolamore, who, armed with letters from her orthopaedic and vascular surgeons was successful in having ACC reverse it's decision.

“So now they've accepted that it was a traumatic dislocation resulting from the accident and being left so long, and have agreed to pay for surgery, which I have already had.

“I'm also getting orthotics made which is quite expensive to fit my feet, and they’re still paying me weekly compensation, which they had said they would suspend.”

Dolamore worked for ACC for decades before becoming an ACC advocate.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Debbie Cuthbert waited for months, moved towns and saw multiple doctors before she was booked in for surgery for her injury. (File photo)

“When they got the information to show they made a mistake, to be fair, they overturned it pretty quickly, but there are a lot of cases where I send them information, and they don't overturn it, so we go to hearing and we argue and win, and that frustrates me.”

Cuthbert said she shouldn’t have had to go through so much “undue stress”.

“The right arm doesn’t know what the left arm is doing.

Her advice for people caught up in similar situations is to push back.

“I know that morning I jumped out the bus, I had a perfectly normal ankle. You know your body.

“I sure as hell didn't want to have the last year and a bit being like I was, no one wants that in their life.

“Don’t give up. Just don’t give up – fight them – they’re not always right.

“It could have been worse, I could have stayed in Timaru and ended up with one leg, and that would have completely altered my life.

“This is a year out of my life, but at least I’ve got two feet.”

Although Cuthbert still struggles to walk, and finds her ankle gets sore and swollen if she does too much, she said she is “getting more mobile”, can now walk around the house without her scooter and hopes to return to work next year.

“I'm just grateful to have two feet. I don't care that I walk a bit off, because I do now, but that doesn't bother me. I'd rather walk like a duck and have two feet.”