Dam discharge into Kakahu River found to breach consent

An irrigation scheme has been found to be in breach of its consent days after sediment laden water was spotted gushing into the Kakahu River.

Some residents of Kakahu have long been concerned by the damage they say is being done to the Kakahu River by water coming from the Opuha Dam and irrigation scheme.

Ann Smillie was alerted to a murky discharge on Tuesday, and on inspection, discovered discoloured water pouring into the Kakahu from the Opuha Water discharge point.

After capturing photos and videos, Smillie raised the alarm, contacting regional council Environment Canterbury (ECan) late Tuesday afternoon.

READ MORE:

* Irrigation scheme hits back at residents over Kakahu River claims

* Regional council commissions independent review of Kakahu River

* Families air concerns to Environment Canterbury about state of South Canterbury river

* CSI Fish and Game urge ECan to test water in Lake Opuha and Ōpihi River



On Wednesday, ECan Southern Zone leader Peter Burt said they had been informed of a “potential pollution event relating to sediment discharge into the Kakahu River from the Kakahu Irrigation Scheme” and were investigating.

Burt said the council had contacted the scheme owners and additional tests were taken at the discharge site, and at two other locations, as required by the scheme’s resource consent.

Anne Smillie/Supplied An image of the Kakahu River showing the differing colour and turbidity above and below the discharge point on the Smellie's property.

On Friday, Burt confirmed tests had shown levels of turbidity breached conditions of the resource consent of the company behind the Lake Opuha dam and irrigation scheme, Opuha Water Limited (OWL).

“We received results from two sets of tests over Wednesday and Thursday, which showed exceedances of turbidity levels.

“The Kakahu Irrigation Scheme then closed down the intake late Thursday, which ceased the flow, in line with consent provisions. We will continue to closely monitor this scheme and work with Ophua Water Ltd on next steps. We are also making progress on scoping the independent review for the Kakahu catchment,” he said.

Anne Smillie/Supplied Anne Smillie is disappointed it took more than two days to stop the flow of water into the Kakahu River after she raised concerns.

Smillie said she had been contacted by Burt, who told her tests had shown the discharge was in breach of the resource consent.

She said she had all but given up reporting suspected consent breaches, as there hadn’t been any obvious outcomes, but this week’s experience had shown the importance of contacting authorities each time.

“The one thing this has proven to me is that we need to go through the process every single time.”

Smillie said it was disappointing it took more than two days to stop the flow of water, which was due to testing requirements ECan has to fulfil under the resource consent.

“But you’d like to think that once they [OWL] saw the water was dirty that they would initiate the process in their consent.”

Smillie said the downstream impact of the flow of murky water is obvious.

“The prolonged flow of dirty water lets the sediment settle out in the gorge, and you can see around the rocks there is a layer of white sediment.”

OWL chief executive Andrew Mockford said the issue was caused by heavy rainfall.

“Significant rainfall had been forecast to fall in the Lake Opuha catchment and further eastern catchments like the Kakahu over the 2nd and 3rd of November,’’ he said.

“The rains that did fall caused the Opuha tributaries and therefore the Opuha river to discolour, as is common when heavy rainfall occurs. The rainfall did not extend to the Kakahu catchment as had been forecast.

“Under Consent CRC151090 we are permitted to discharge water from the Opuha River into the Kakahu River with a condition that clarity is not reduced by more than 50% after reasonable mixing. The consent then goes onto state what actions need to occur if the clarity is reduced by more than 50% for more than 24 hrs. This consists of monitoring the water clarity on a daily basis,” he said.

Mockford said the company was notified by ECan on November 2 that the Kakahu discharge appeared to be exceeding the conditions of the consent.

“OWL immediately went to site to carry out the necessary site monitoring and confirmed that the clarity was being reduced by more than 50%. Subsequent monitoring was carried out the following day, it was still over the 50% limit. The decision was made at that point to commence the voluntarily shut down of the scheme until the clarity improved,” he said.

Anne Smillie/Stuff Anne Smillie said the appearance of the water coming from the dam into the Opuha River confirmed her suspicions about the cause of the turbidity of the water discharged into the Kakahu.

In September, ECan agreed to launch a review into the scheme after a group of residents appealed for their help at a council meeting.

At the time, ECan director of science Dr Tim Davie said the council would commission the review to examine “the current state of health of the Opuha River below the Opuha Dam including the Kakahu River.”

He said they would aim to complete the review phase by May 2023, with any further studies “into 2023 – 2024 and beyond”, depending on funding and resources

OWL disputes the resident’s claims the scheme has had a negative effect on the health of the river.