Two people arrested after fleeing on foot after a police chase

Police have arrested two people after following up reports of dangerous driving near Timaru. (File photo)

Motorists who encountered a black sedan being driven dangerously around Timaru on Thursday have described their experiences as “scary” and say they were lucky not to be hit.

Two people were arrested after police hunted for the vehicle, following reports it was being driven dangerously on State Highway 1, near Timaru, just after 11.30am.

The hunt, which is believed to have lasted almost two hours, began when the two occupants of a vehicle failed to pull over for police after a member of the public reported it being driven dangerously.

A police spokesperson said the vehicle was on SH1, heading towards Ashburton, when police attempted to pull it over.

“It failed to stop and fled,” the spokesperson said.

“The vehicle was tracked to Timaru where it was abandoned, and the two occupants fled on foot.”

The occupants were located a short time after police found the abandoned vehicle and were arrested, the spokesperson said.

A Temuka woman has described her “scary” encounter with the vehicle as she travelled to Timaru to take her dogs to the dog park.

The woman said the vehicle “came out of nowhere” to pass her at speed on passing lanes just north of Timaru.

She said she believes police were attempting to get the vehicle to pull off the road, and feared she would be hit.

“I had to pull over for a few seconds and take a few breaths. It was quite a scary experience.

“I didn’t expect this to happen when I woke up this morning.”

Another witness said he had seen the black sedan pursued by four police cars along Pages Rd, in Timaru, about 1.15pm.

A short time later, he saw the sedan come back down the road in the opposite direction, this time missing its front bumper, and still being followed by four police cars.

Another witness said she phoned *555 to report the manner in which the car was being driven, after it came up behind her on Jellicoe St, in Timaru, “swerving to pass ... at top speed”.

The woman, who had her daughter in the car at the time, said she pulled over to report the matter then saw three police cars pass her.

It wasn’t her last encounter with the motorist who she saw again a short time later “he came speeding from Kent St to Glen St, nearly clipping the end of my car”.

“I had noticed at that point that his front left-hand side of the car was now smashed up.”

The woman said she heard police sirens echoing around town for about 15 minutes after she arrived home and was pleased to know the motorist had been arrested.