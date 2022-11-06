Timaru District Council rethinking Local Government New Zealand withdrawal

Timaru District councillors, from left, Stu Piddington, Stacey Scott, Michelle Pye, Scott Shannon, Mayor Nigel Bowen, Allan Booth, Sally Parker, Gavin Oliver, Peter Burt and Owen Jackson will discuss council’s membership of Local Government New Zealand their next meeting.

The Timaru District Council (TDC) will soon reconsider its 13-month self-imposed exile from Local Government New Zealand.

Council has stood alone since a high profile resignation from LGNZ over its handling of the Three Waters Reform which was confirmed in a three-page letter from mayor Nigel Bowen on October 4, 2021.

Bowen wrote that council believed the terms on which LGNZ entered into the Heads of Agreement (HoA) with the Crown in July 2021 constituted “a serious abrogation of its duties to council as a member”.

Council, in September 2021, said it felt LGNZ, which represents New Zealand’s regional, city and district councils, had not done enough to advocate for councils concerned about the reforms.

The membership, which cost TDC about $60,000 a year, is now back on the council’s agenda for Tuesday’s meeting with a three-page report from Jacky Clarke, council’s governance and executive support manager, appearing to support a return to the LGNZ fold.

While the report’s recommendation to councillors sits on the fence with options of either agreeing to rejoin or deciding to not rejoin presented, it does say “the preferred option is informed by a weighting of the respective advantages and disadvantages” which are summarised in a table. There are nine advantages listed and four disadvantages.

In backgrounding the issue, the report says TDC understood a number of other councils had considered a similar withdrawal, but it believes no other did, although several did express considerable dissatisfaction with LGNZ.

“This level of dissatisfaction within the membership has been acknowledged by LGNZ.”

Clarke’s report says “it is rare for a local authority not to be a member”.

“Prior to the TDC’s withdrawal, only Far North District Council (under mayor Wayne Brown, now mayor of Auckland) and Whanganui District Council (under mayor Michael Laws) had withdrawn from LGNZ (approximately 15 years ago).

“Both councils eventually re-joined LGNZ.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Timaru District Council chief executive Bede Carran (left) authorised the report on membership of Local Government NZ which will be debated by mayor Nigel Bowen, right, and the council when it meets on November 8. Photo taken October 27, 2022.

Clarke’s report also reveals that since the local body elections, LGNZ has started its triennial election process for 20 seats on its national council.

“This process is underway with nominations for representatives for the various ‘zones’ and ‘sectors’ of LGNZ now open.

“(Timaru) council is within zone 5 (the upper, entral and West Coast of the South Island)...”

The report says if there is more than one nomination, an election is held at the relevant zone or sector meeting for the representative.

“A suite of these meetings are scheduled between now and mid-December. As a non-member council is not able to participate in this process,” the report says.

Advantages and disadvantages from the report were:

Advantage: Participation in the discussions and deliberations of the wider local government sector on matters of national and local interest. Disadvantage: An annual membership cost of approximately $60,000.

Advantage: Enhanced access to Central Government Ministers, MPs, and officials through attendance at LGNZ events. Disadvantage: There is a risk that positions that LGNZ might adopt may be attributed to Council in circumstances when Council does not agree.

Advantage: Ability to vote in presidential and national council elections. Disadvantage: LGNZ work programmes may not align with Council's priorities or wishes, resulting in a sense that value for the membership fee is not being delivered.

Advantage: Ability to vote on annual meeting remits. Disadvantage: Travel costs.

Advantage: Ability to participate in Zone 5 & 6 meetings (held in various locations throughout the South Island).

Advantage: Ability to participate in meetings of Rural and Provincial Sectors (held in Wellington).

Advantage: Ability to influence LGNZ positions and advocacy.

Advantage: Access to training modules provided by LGNZ.

Advantage: Access to membership pricing for attendance at the annual LGNZ Conference.

“The chief way to manage the risks associated with the principal disadvantages noted above is the ability to influence the membership of LGNZ’s national council,” the report says.

“National council sets the direction of the organisation and is able to direct LGNZ’s work programmes and management.

“If the representatives act in a manner that reflects the wishes of the majority of the membership, then issues such as those that occurred in the previous triennium would be avoided.

“Participation in the various LGNZ forums and meetings would provide a benefit to council in keeping abreast of changes in policies affecting local government.”