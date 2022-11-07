Tsunami evacuation zones in Waimate and Timaru districts undergo review after a decade

Environment Canterbury commissioned the Institute of Geological and Nuclear Sciences to complete multiple scenario tsunami modelling for the Mid and South Canterbury coastline.

Waimate and Timaru residents are being urged to check if they are living or working in a tsunami evacuation zone following a review of the districts’ evacuation zones a decade after they were introduced.

Environment Canterbury commissioned the Institute of Geological and Nuclear Sciences to complete multiple scenario tsunami modelling for the Mid and South Canterbury coastline, as part of a programme of tsunami modelling for the entire Canterbury coast.

The modelling results show that in some parts of the Timaru and Waimate districts the existing tsunami evacuation zones can stay the same or be reduced.

However, in many places, inundation (floods) from ‘worst case’ extreme tsunami reaches further inland than the existing evacuation zones and in these areas the zones have been extended.

The report says, for simplicity, and because of the relatively low population in coastal Ashburton, Timaru, and Waimate districts, they retained a two-zone approach (red and orange zones) in most areas, rather than adopting a three-zone approach (red, orange, and yellow), as allowed in the 2016 National Emergency Management Agency’s Tsunami Evacuation Zones: Director’s Guideline for Civil Defence Emergency Management Groups.

However, three zones (red, orange, and yellow) have been used in parts of the Timaru District where the population is greater.

The new red and orange tsunami evacuation zones are similar to the existing red and orange zones. The red zone, which is the area most likely to be affected by a tsunami, includes beaches, lagoons, and river mouths.

The orange zone includes low-lying coastal land, which is mostly farmland or commercial and industrial areas, with some small residential areas.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The most notable change in the Timaru District is the creation of new yellow tsunami evacuation zones in more populated areas of the district.

The notable changes in the Waimate District are Makikihi, east of State Highway 1, and the Waitaki Huts, along with areas of farmland between Otaio and Morven Beach, which have been removed from the orange zone as the modelling showed no inundation of these areas, even in a ‘worst case’ tsunami.

The orange zone has been increased slightly at Otaio and the former St Andrews Golf Course. The orange zone now crosses SH1 at these locations whereas previously the orange zone was entirely east of SH1.

While there are about 20 changes in the Timaru District, most minor, the most notable change is the creation of new yellow tsunami evacuation zones in more populated areas of the district.

These areas are least likely to be affected, but could be flooded in a rare, very large tsunami and include more than 600 properties in Waipopo, Washdyke, Waimataitai, Redruth and Pareora.

JOHN BISSET/STUFF Phill Mackay said Timaru’s tsunami hazard is lower than other parts of New Zealand. The Washdyke Lagoon in October 2019.

The Timaru District Council’s team leader and emergency management advisor Phill Mackay said Timaru’s tsunami hazard is lower than other parts of New Zealand because there are “no known significant tsunami sources off the South Canterbury coast, and the shape of the coast tends not to amplify tsunami waves”.

“If you’re in a red or orange zone, and you feel an earthquake that is long or strong, get gone,” Mackay said.

“There may not be time for an official warning, so once the shaking stops head immediately inland, out of the red and orange tsunami evacuation zones.”

Mackay says people in a yellow zone only need to evacuate if they receive an official warning from Civil Defence Emergency Management.

Environment Canterbury/Supplied An aerial photo taken near Sir Charles Creek, to the south of the Wainono Lagoon, Waimate District on July 27.

Waimate District Council regulatory and compliance group manager Jonts McKerrow said it had been almost a decade since Waimate’s tsunami evacuation zones had been established, initially drawn in 2012.

“The report has shown us that in most areas the tsunami evacuation zones remain the same or have been reduced,” McKerrow said.

“For our district, the tsunami hazard remains relatively low compared to many other parts of New Zealand because there are no known significant tsunami sources close to the Waimate coastline, the shape of the coastline itself and the presence of coastal cliffs in some areas.

“Despite this, and the changes to the orange zone, the messaging remains the same and is as important as ever.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff McKerrow and Mackay urge residents to check the tsunami evacuation zone webmap on Canterbury Maps if they live or work in a tsunami evacuation zone.

If a tsunami is coming from further away, and there is time for an official warning, people will be told which zone(s) to evacuate, he said.

In the coming months, tsunami information boards formerly located at Galletlys Rd, Hook Beach, Waihao Box and Glenavy will be replaced with new boards, detailing the revised tsunami evacuation zones.

Plans are also underway to host a public meeting early next year, with details yet to be confirmed.

McKerrow and Mackay urge residents to check the tsunami evacuation zone webmap on Canterbury Maps to check if they live or work within the revised tsunami evacuation zones.