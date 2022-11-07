Stepping up for charity: Timaru man's 24-hour walk in gumboots

Personal trainer Hugh Slobbe spent 24 hours doing step-ups as part of Gumboot Friday to raise funds and awareness for youth counselling.

Hugh Slobbe has blisters and chaffing to boot, but says it was all worth it, after stepping up for 24 hours to raise money for charity.

The Timaru 32-year-old personal trainer donned a pair of gumboots, and did step-ups at his workplace, Pinnacle Performance, from noon on Friday, to noon on Saturday, raising more than $3000 for Gumboot Friday.

Slobbe’s fundraiser is one of several community events to be held around the region in the past few weeks, that will raise money to give free counselling for five to 24-year-olds throughout the country.

Despite completing the mammoth task, and earning some blisters, as well as chaffing on his legs from the gumboots, Slobbe was back at work on Monday.

He said the fundraiser had been challenging, and he could not walk afterwards, but this was nothing compared with people who were going through tough times.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Timaru man Hugh Slobbe spent 24 hours walking non-stop in gumboots at the weekend, to raise money for Gumboot Friday, He is seen, middle, at 6.30am on Saturday along with supporters, from left, Rodney Bell, Brodie Wilson and Chresta Martin.

“At the end of the day, I could stop, and I’m back to normal,’’ Slobbe said.

“For me the pain was temporary, for others it’s not.’’

Experiencing his own mental health challenges, Slobbe said he knew the importance of counselling, and with four nieces, he wanted to ensure they had access to help, if they ever needed it.

While it had been mentally challenging at times, especially in the early hours of the morning, he said he had constant support throughout from colleagues, friends and clients, and this had got him through.

“It really was a mental game to get through.’’

He was already setting his sights on another fundraiser next year, but was not sure what he would challenge himself to do next time around.

Gumboot Friday South Canterbury regional co-ordinator and Timaru Gumboot Army member Andrea Hurst said activities in the region for Gumboot Friday, which included Slobbe’s had raised just over $6000.

The Timaru Gumboot Army held a gumboot throwing competition at the Shearer’s Quarters last weekend, and also organised a window display.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Hugh Slobbe said the fundraiser was painful and challenging, but he could stop afterwards.

At the competition, more than 70 adults, and five businesses, competed in the now-annual fundraiser.

She said the support had been “awesome’’ and while she was at Slobbe’s fundraiser, a woman came in several times with various donations from people, including herself.

“It’s great to see people really getting behind it,’’ she said.

She described Slobbe’s 24-hour step up as inspiring.

“He was amazing, and he kept smiling, and his supporters kept him pumped up and going.’’

She was already planning for next year’s activities and said it had been positive to see more and more people getting behind the cause.

I Am Hope is the youth and community-focused support group run by The Key to Life Charitable Trust, founded by Mike King.

I Am Hope ambassador Michelle Cogger​, of Timaru, said she was proud of the support for Gumboot Friday in South Canterbury and said Slobbe showed “huge commitement’’.

“He just kept going,’’ she said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff The Timaru Gumboot Army, including Michelle Cogger, front left, and Andrea Hurst, with the golden gumboot trophy, at its Gumboot Throwing Competition at the end of October.

She thanked everyone in the region that had supported Gumboot Friday fundraisers.

“I am super stoked with all the support shown in the region,’’ she said.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you.’’

The next fundraiser in Timaru will begin on Friday when young builder James South will take part in a 60-hour buildathon, raising money for I Am Hope.

Cogger said King will be at that build.

WHERE TO GET HELP

Lifeline (open 24/7) - 0800 543 354

Depression Helpline (open 24/7) - 0800 111 757

Healthline (open 24/7) - 0800 611 116

Samaritans (open 24/7) - 0800 726 666

Suicide Crisis Helpline (open 24/7) - 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO). This is a service for people who may be thinking about suicide, or those who are concerned about family or friends.

Youthline (open 24/7) - 0800 376 633. You can also text 234 for free between 8am and midnight, or email talk@youthline.co.nz

0800 WHATSUP children's helpline - phone 0800 9428 787 between 1pm and 10pm on weekdays and from 3pm to 10pm on weekends. Online chat is available from 7pm to 10pm every day.

Kidsline (open 24/7) - 0800 543 754. This service is for children aged 5 to 18. Those who ring between 4pm and 9pm on weekdays will speak to a Kidsline buddy. These are specially trained teenage telephone counsellors.

Your local Rural Support Trust - 0800 787 254 (0800 RURAL HELP)

Alcohol Drug Help (open 24/7) - 0800 787 797. You can also text 8691 for free.

For further information, contact the Mental Health Foundation's free Resource and Information Service (09 623 4812).