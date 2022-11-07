Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision with a small truck in Washdyke

Emergency services have responded to two separate crashes north of Timaru on Monday afternoon. (File photo)

A motorcyclist has been taken to Timaru Hospital in a serious condition following a crash in Washdyke, north of Timaru.

St John spokesperson Gerard Campbell said they were notified of the crash at the intersection of Washdyke Flat Rd and Hilton Highway (State Highway 1) at 1.42pm with two ambulances attending.

“One patient has been taken to Timaru Hospital in a serious condition,” Campbell said.

A police media team spokesperson said the collision was reported to them about 1.50pm.

“A motorcyclist and small truck collided, and the rider was transported to hospital with serious injuries. Traffic was diverted while emergency services were at the scene,” the police spokesperson said.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson they assisted St John.

Emergency services also attended another crash further north in Orari.

The Fire and Emergency spokesperson said that crash was reported at 2pm.

“One fire truck attended and is still at the scene,” the spokesperson said.

Campbell said they were notified of the crash on the Temuka-Orari Highway (SH1) at 1.45pm and sent one ambulance.

“It was a non-injury accident,” he said.

The police spokesperson said a vehicle had crashed into a ditch at the intersection of Beeby Rd.

“By the looks of it there were no injuries to the two occupants of the vehicle.”