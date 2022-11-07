Theatre Royal redevelopment submissions pass 130 mark

The foyer of Timaru's Theatre Royal was opened on November 5, 2022, to allow members of the public to discuss and see what progress was being made on its future upgrade.

Early public interest in the Timaru District Council’s options for redevelopment of the Theatre Royal/heritage facility appears high.

The three-week public consultation period seeking views on the future of the project that has seen costs balloon from a possible $24 million in November 2019, to anywhere between $38m and $57m, depending on which one of three options is adopted, opened on Thursday and by Saturday 60 submissions had been received.

That figure, according to council spokesperson Stephen Doran, had doubled to 135 submissions when Monday morning’s mail had been cleared.

As part of the consultation period the council is also holding “drop-in sessions” for the public to learn more about the proposals with the first of those held on Friday, Saturday and Monday.

Saturday’s drop-in session was in the theatre foyer, with about 15 people attending, according to Doran.

While Tuesday’s info session is at the Temuka Library from 10am to noon, Doran confirmed Wednesday’s 4pm to 6pm session had been shifted by the council from its chambers “back to the theatre foyer to enable more people to see the plans in context”.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Theatre Royal project manager Nicole Timney sits on the edge of the stage inside the Theatre Royal with seat-less downstairs area behind.

The council says it is not bound by the weight of public opinion if consultation differs from its preferred option 1.

The council says it can still adopt its preferred option, but will take the consultation feedback into account when making the final decision.

If the preferred option is chosen, the council says main construction works will commence in February 2024 with the facility planned to open in April 2025.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The gutted Theatre Royal from upstairs looking down towards the stage.

"Prior to the main construction, work would be carried out on resource and building consents, design, and further site investigations and enabling works," council's consultation document says.

The options up for discussion are:

Option 1: Theatre Royal refurbished with the Back of House removed and rebuilt, and a new Heritage Facility built (council’s preferred option). The total estimated cost of this option (including work completed to date) is $57.1m, with $45.5m community funded and $11.6m Government – Ministry of Building Innovation and Employment (MBIE) - funded.

Theatre Royal refurbished with the Back of House removed and rebuilt, and a new Heritage Facility built (council’s preferred option). The total estimated cost of this option (including work completed to date) is $57.1m, with $45.5m community funded and $11.6m Government – Ministry of Building Innovation and Employment (MBIE) - funded. Option 2 – Theatre Royal with the existing stage house/back of fouse retained and refurbished, and a new heritage facility built. The total estimated cost of this option (including work completed to date) is $56.1m, with $44.5m community funded and $11.6m Government (MBIE) funded.

– Theatre Royal with the existing stage house/back of fouse retained and refurbished, and a new heritage facility built. The total estimated cost of this option (including work completed to date) is $56.1m, with $44.5m community funded and $11.6m Government (MBIE) funded. Option 3 – Theatre Royal only refurbished and the remaining area to be landscaped. The total estimated budget for this option is $40m. If the Government (MBIE) funding was retained, the approximate cost for the community would be $28.4m. However, there is a high likelihood that the Government funding will be lost, meaning the community would need to fund the full $40m.

Consultation closes on November 24 with a hearing (if needed) and a final decision due from council at its December 6 meeting.