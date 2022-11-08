Waimate and Timaru district councils differ on taking millions in Govt's Three Waters Better Off Support Package

The Waimate District Council has decided against applying for its tranche one share of the Government’s $9.68 million of the Three Waters Better Off Support Package.

Timaru and Waimate’s district councils have headed in different directions over decisions about taking the Government's multi-million-dollar Three Waters Better Off Support Package.

At their respective meetings on Tuesday, Timaru councillors were unanimous in a decision to apply for its $4.97 million tranche 1 pay out of a $19.9m allocation while Waimate’s council, in a 5-4 vote, turned its back on the $2.42m of a total $9.68m it would have received.

Funds not applied for in tranche 1 will be made available in tranche 2, with Waimate mayor Craig Rowley confirming it will revisit the issue in Tranche 2 in 2024, if it is still available.

Reports by staff to their respective councils both warned of the risk of losing the funding through possible law changes or the reforms being halted if tranche 1 was not taken now.

Rowley, who voted against applying for tranche 1, said “the full $9.68m would remain available from July 1, 2024, if the reform proceeds”.

Waimate councillors who voted in favour of applying for tranche 1 – Sharyn Cain, Sandy McAlwee, John Begg and Rick Stevens – did voice clear opposition to the Three Waters Reform, but voted in favour of the motion to apply for tranche 1 funding, provided the funding agreement did not alter the council’s opposition to the reform.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff A motion to accept tranche 1 of the Better Off funding was tabled at the Waimate District Council’s meeting on Tuesday, and lost five votes to four. (File photo)

Rowley and councillors Tom O’Connor, Colin Pankhurst, Lisa Small and Peter Collins voted against.

“We have been opposed to the current reform from day one, and when a community overwhelmingly supports holding onto a position about such an important issue, it was important for the council to listen,” Rowley said.

In late August, the council applied for, and was granted an extension to make application for tranche 1 funding with a revised closing date of November 30, 2022. The extension was to allow time for public feedback to be obtained and a full report to be drafted that included possible projects to be undertaken.

The feedback received 23 submissions, 13 against taking tranche 1 and 10 in favour.

Those who backed option 2, were also asked to tick a proposed list of projects they would like to see prioritised with re-roofing community housing at Kennedy Crescent receiving the most number of votes (9) and an emergency generator receiving eight.

Other projects/initiatives proposed included footpath extensions in the Waimate urban area, overland flow and flood mitigation, native tree planting and new public toilets at St Andrews and Glenavy. The three existing/ongoing projects are the library extension and council chamber upgrade, Learn2Ride area in Boland Park and sealing of roads in the town’s resource recovery park.

In Timaru, Cr Stu Piddington said "it is still a no brainer like last time..."

"We are getting free money ... we can't let the community miss out on $4.97m and $19m in total, when other councils have accepted it.

John Bisset/Stuff Councillor Stu Piddington is concerned about the scope of the Theatre Royal project. (File)

"I mean that it is going to go towards at least two major projects and some bike tracks, the stadium we are concerned about cost increases, same with the Aigantighe Art Gallery."

The council’s Three Waters Strategic Advisor Ashley Harper said there is little risk attached in accepting tranche 1. However, if the council decides not to accept tranche 1 and the Three Waters Reform subsequently stops, or is significantly modified, then the $4.97m may be lost.

"There is a risk, it might well be small, but that is the risk of not participating in tranche 1."

Cr Peter Burt saw that as a trade-off in that “if three waters continues we lose $500m off our bottom line, if it doesn't continue then we don't lose $500m off our bottom line, but we miss out on $20m?"

Harper said he wasn’t sure about that “as there are other factors, for example if you lose so much money off your bottom line balance sheet you also lose some of the debt that goes with that.

"There are a lot more factors in that than just what you said."

Burt said he took on board what Cr Piddington said, “you know, it is free money”.

"The one thing that does give me comfort is it is not defined that it has to be put towards three waters or water projects which is good because that was one of those things that had our arm up our back when we accepted other amounts that had to be specific...”

The Mackenzie District Council voted to take its share of the funding, up to $6.19m, at an earlier date.