Timaru couple left shaken after youth discharges cap gun towards them

A Timaru man says he was walking with his wife at Caroline Bay on Monday when a cap gun wielding youth fired at him.

A Timaru man thought his days were numbered when a cap gun-wielding youth allegedly fired the gun at him, and his wife, as they went for an after-work walk at Caroline Bay.

The 65-year-old man, who Stuff has agreed not to name to protect his identity, says the incident on Monday has left him shaken, and he is concerned about what would have happened had the youth approached the “wrong person’’.

“All of it was over in a heartbeat,’’ the man said.

“And I thought to myself ‘s..t, me days are done’.”

READ MORE:

* Kenosha protests: US teen claims he was defending himself when he killed two men with gun

* Timaru man found guilty of aggravated burglary of restaurant

* 'It was either him or me' thought Kāwhia shooting accused before first shot

* Woman shot in a gang shooting relives the moment she felt bullets enter her head



The man said the incident happened about 2.45pm near the fountain at Caroline Bay.

“I finished work at 2.30pm, and my wife and I went for a wee walk on the track towards the piazza.

“When we were near the fountain, we saw four youth walking towards us, two guys and two girls. One of the guys and a girl decided to start walking towards us.

“He [the young man] knelt down. At first, I thought he was going to propose to his missus, but he pointed a pistol at me, and we heard a loud ‘bang’.”

The man said while there was no projectile from the gun, the loud bang would have affected him as he suffers from cognitive impairment and heart issues.

“It was pretty scary. I didn't know if it was a real gun or a toy gun, and I was definitely not going to stop and check.

“I kept walking after that because it was a fair shock and the adrenaline was pumping. I stopped a little further ahead and called the police and reported it.”

He said while most of the incident was blurry for him and his wife, the couple are convinced the four were high school-aged.

What affected him the most was that the youth “knelt down and took aim” before firing the gun and he felt like “he [the youth] was stalking me’’.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff He said while most of the incident was blurry for him and his wife, the couple are convinced the four were high school-aged.

While he has chosen not to take the matter any further with police, he wants Timaru residents to be aware of his encounter with the youth.

“It could have gone very wrong if it was an 80-year-old person with a serious heart condition instead of me.

“I didn't go into work today [Tuesday], and I've had nightmares about since it happened.”

He has lived in Timaru all his life and something like this has never happened to him, he said.

“If he did this to me, he could do it to someone else, and he could get into a lot of trouble or get seriously hurt if he did it to the wrong person.

“[My wife] didn't go into work either today because she was more worried about how it affected me and even her because she was standing next to me.”

He also said the other youth may have been videoing the incident as “they thought it was funny”.

A police spokesperson said they received a report at 2.53 pm on Monday from someone that a youth had discharged a cap gun towards them.

“Police have spoken to the person who reported this. However, they didn't wish to take it any further,” the spokesperson said.