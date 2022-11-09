Building hope for the future through tiny house construction in Timaru

Personal trainer Hugh Slobbe spent 24 hours doing step-ups as part of Gumboot Friday, on November 4 to 5, to raise funds and awareness for youth counselling.

Finally, after more than a year’s wait because of Covid-19, a Timaru man is preparing to build a two-bedroom, 60m² home in 60 hours for charity, and he will have some special helpers on hand to help.

From 6am on Friday, James South, will construct the tiny home and auction it off on Monday morning to raise funds for the mental health charity I Am Hope – and joining him for the weekend will be the charity’s founder, mental health advocate Mike King.

I Am Hope is the youth and community focused support group run by The Key to Life Charitable Trust, founded by King.

The build is something South hoped to do in September, 2021, but Covid put an end to that, and for the past year he has been preparing for the weekend’s build, including getting up earlier in the mornings to get things organised.

READ MORE:

* Timaru Gumboot Army members take first steps with fundraiser

* Soapbox racing date confirmed for Timaru

* Timaru anaesthetist cycling 3000km to fund psychologist

* Getting fit for mental health awareness with brisk walk to lighthouse



A builder with Lone Pine Building, South said his own experiences with depression and mental health had prompted the fundraiser.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff James South said he was feeling calm in the lead up to his 60 hour tiny home build for I Am Hope.

“I battled through my teenage years with depression and anxiety and more real help is needed,’’ he said.

“I woke up one day and said to my girlfriend ‘I want to do something to help’.’’

He decided to call upon his skills as a builder of six years, and said the weekend’s task was daunting, but exciting.

He hopes to raise more than $100,000 and, on Wednesday morning, said he was calm and had the next two days off work, to line everything up.

While he would build solidly for the first 24-hours of the task, South said he had a group of volunteers prepared to do shifts over the 60 hours.

“I have a timeline sorted for everyone to come through with the job.’’

South’s uncle, Craig South, who is an architect, has also designed the tiny home being built.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Mental health advocate Mike King will also be at the 60-hour build.

Having King at the site throughout the weekend, and at Monday’s auction, would add to the experience, South said.

“It will be great having Mike there, and hopefully he’ll be there rarking everyone up.’’

The auction will take place on live television, he said.

A large percentage of the building materials have been donated, and South said there was a lot of community support for the project.

However, he was still looking for some cash sponsors to help raise more money, and he could be contacted through social media.

He encouraged people to visit the building site, at Ara-Te Pūkenga’s Timaru campus on the corner of North and Theodosia streets, as there would be plenty of activities to take part in.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff James South at a building site in Timaru this week.

Ara-Te Pūkenga senior academic staff member trades Paul Kelliher said students have worked har putting the foundations for the project in place.

Students who are dual enrolled at school and Ara, built the mobile supply shed the team will be making use of on site.

“This whole thing has been driven by James, but it’s been great to be here to support him for deliveries and site prep,” Kelliher said.

“We’re very keen to do everything we can to share important messages on mental health in our industry. It’s something we are very mindful of.’’

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Mason Gosney, 9, throws a gumboot during Timaru’s Gumboot Throwing Competition held at the Shearer’s Quarters last month.

Ara Te Pūkenga Southern Campuses director Leonie Rasmussen said the organisation is happy to play a part in South’s initiative.

“We’re also providing access to our facilities to help keep the team going round the clock over the weekend,’’ she said.

“It’s going to be an exciting event over a tight time frame with classes as usual back on site on Monday morning.’’

Other fundraisers for Gumboot Friday have been held throughout the region in the past few weeks, including a Gumboot Throwing competition at the Shearer’s Quarters, and Hugh Slobbe’s 24-hour step-up in gumboots.

WHERE TO GET HELP

Lifeline (open 24/7) - 0800 543 354

Depression Helpline (open 24/7) - 0800 111 757

Healthline (open 24/7) - 0800 611 116

Samaritans (open 24/7) - 0800 726 666

Suicide Crisis Helpline (open 24/7) - 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO). This is a service for people who may be thinking about suicide, or those who are concerned about family or friends.

Youthline (open 24/7) - 0800 376 633. You can also text 234 for free between 8am and midnight, or email talk@youthline.co.nz

0800 WHATSUP children's helpline - phone 0800 9428 787 between 1pm and 10pm on weekdays and from 3pm to 10pm on weekends. Online chat is available from 7pm to 10pm every day.

Kidsline (open 24/7) - 0800 543 754. This service is for children aged 5 to 18. Those who ring between 4pm and 9pm on weekdays will speak to a Kidsline buddy. These are specially trained teenage telephone counsellors.

Your local Rural Support Trust - 0800 787 254 (0800 RURAL HELP)

Alcohol Drug Help (open 24/7) - 0800 787 797. You can also text 8691 for free.

For further information, contact the Mental Health Foundation's free Resource and Information Service (09 623 4812).