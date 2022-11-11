Questions remain for Waimate GPs after SIRRL meeting over waste-to-energy plant

A computer concept from a resource application of the proposed waste-to-energy plant for the Waimate District.

A group Waimate doctors opposed to plans for a waste-to-energy plant in their South Canterbury district still have questions about the project after a three-hour meeting with company representatives.

The meeting between the five GPs, who have previously condemned the planned construction, labelling it a waste-to-poisons plant, and South Island Resource Recovery Limited (SIRRL) was held virtually on Wednesday evening.

Spokesperson for the GPs, Dr Crispin Langston said while the meeting was “both informative and challenging”, they “made progress, but certain questions remain” about plans for the plant on a 15-hectare site near Glenavy.

“Questions were addressed as put and answered where possible, notes made otherwise,” Langston said.

“As a result of our initial letter they tell us that alterations to the proposed monitoring of certain toxins has been made, increasing from intermittent to ongoing sampling (presence, some samples then being forwarded for analysis).”

Langston said the doctors feel SIRRL made “an effective attempt to address our concerns and have given us reassurances on other concerns”.

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff The group of Waimate doctors would like more information on is the location of landfill where the grate ash from the plant will be sent to and the environmental impacts at the site.

“SIRRL admit not having supplied sufficient background data on some matters - for example the [other waste-to-energy] plants used as exemplars, but this will be in the resubmitted consents.

“Air quality analysis was also not included, but is available and to be uploaded, and water quality and take yet to address.”

One issue the doctors would like more information on is the landfill location where the grate ash from the plant will be sent and the environmental impacts at the site.

“The grate ash is an issue as it is not currently used from any source in New Zealand with all grate ash from whatever process currently going to landfill where we know it can leach.

“And, of course, it remains something of an oxymoron to claim resource recovery when what you do is to destroy it. Certainly it would be easier to support a recycling plant, even if it was no better environmentally.”

Supplied The location of SIRRL's proposed waste-to-energy plant 2.5 kilometres north of Glenavy in the Waimate District.

He said overall it was good meeting and information is to be “assimilated and promulgated (promoted) so that others can decide for themselves.”

In the original letter, the doctors said, having considered various claims about the proposed plant, they feel “issues of risk to health have not been fully recognised.”

SIRRL director Paul Taylor said they agree the meeting was both informative and challenging.

“With a project of this size and complexity there will, and should be, a lot of questions to answer,” Taylor said.

“The GPs were very thorough in this regard. We’re about to resubmit further (resource consent) information as part of our re-lodgement of our application to ECan and Waimate District Council, and we’ll also expect more questions and information provided through the consenting process.

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff SIRRL Director Paul Taylor said they agree with the GPs the three-hour meeting was both informative and challenging on both sides.

“This is another reason we’re really appreciative of the time the GPs spent with us to also understand what we need to explain more and provide more information on. We expect and welcome questions to continue and this is a necessary part of the process.”

Taylor said SIRRL will “keep answering questions,” particularly those of a technical nature.

“We’ll always seek to go back and provide information, especially complex and technical ones if we don’t have them immediately at our fingertips.

“Many of the GP’s questions will be added to our Q and A on the Project Kea website, so we can keep everyone updated.”

Supplied An image from a South Island Resource Recovery Limited (SIRRL) brochure which shows what the plant may look like if it goes ahead.

Taylor said, in the meeting, the two parties went through their full list of questions to “clarify areas where they had raised concerns” in their original letter.

“This also showed where we need to provide more information in our new application and also when we talk with the community,” he said.

“We have made the decision to resubmit the resource consent application by the end of this month. This will include the required further information as identified by ECan and WDC.

He said SIRRL believe the application will provide the further information that ECan and WDC have identified as required.

“We are also continuing to engage with iwi on the application.”

Taylor, speaking about the public meetings to be organised for the Waimate public, said they “really wanted to hold these meetings by now,” but because they are resubmitting the consent application and provide the further information ECan and WDC needs, the original dates for these meetings were no longer possible.

“Once this application is lodged and then accepted for processing, the new dates for those meetings can be set.”