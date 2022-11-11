Timaru man's 60-hour tiny home build ahead of schedule

At 6am on Saturday morning in Timaru, James South and helpers started a 60 hour mission to build a tiny house to raise funds for the mental health charity I Am Hope.

A Timaru man’s project to build a two-bedroom, 60m² home in 60 hours for charity is already four hours ahead of schedule.

James South started the project at 6am on Friday to construct the tiny home and auction it off on Monday morning to raise funds for the mental health charity I Am Hope with the charity’s founder, mental health advocate, Mike King, joining him on site for the weekend.

“Timaru, you guys rock,” King said, adding the support from the community and the project was “incredible”.

“James pulled this together for the weekend, and it's nothing short of incredible.

“People have turned up to watch the build and there’s huge awareness for mental health in Timaru. Kids to older people and everyone in-between are here. Its very humbling.”

King said, if the rest of the country followed Timaru’s lead in supporting mental health “we could halve mental health issues in no time at all.”

“It takes a community to heal people.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff James South and Mike King pictured at the building site on Friday morning.

South said on Friday afternoon they were four hours ahead of schedule, and “we’re looking like we’ll be finished earlier than planned”.

“So far the frames have gone up, the roof is done, and we’re starting the cladding.”

About 50 people of all ages, including the volunteers helping South, were at the construction site, at Ara-Te Pūkenga’s Timaru campus on the corner of North and Theodosia (State Highway 1) streets.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff James South said his own experiences with depression and mental health had prompted the tiny house fundraiser.

“We have nearly sold all the t-shirts and raffles.”

South called on and encouraged the Timaru and wider South Canterbury community to visit the site and support the cause.

South, a builder with Lone Pine Building, said his own experiences with depression and mental health had prompted the fundraiser.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Mike King said, if the rest of the country followed Timaru’s lead in supporting mental health “we could halve mental health issues in no time at all.”

“I battled through my teenage years with depression and anxiety and more real help is needed.

“I woke up one day and said to my girlfriend ‘I want to do something to help’.’’

A builder for six years, he called upon his skills to get the project going, and said the weekend’s task was “daunting, but exciting.”

He said by the end of Friday, the plumbers and sparkies would have completed their work and a total of 40 volunteers are expected to help him through the weekend to get the project completed.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Hayden Kirk, a volunteer helping James South, works on the tiny house.

Some activities at the building site included colouring-in for the children and a ‘guess how many screws are in the jar’ game.

“We’ll have a couple of more games tomorrow like hitting a golf ball into a gumboot.”

Timaru Mayor Nigel Bowen was also present his support.

“In my point of view, it's great to see someone’s idea make a difference. It's an inspiration for others,” Bowen said.

“It shows that one person can make a difference.”

South hopes to raise more than $100,000 from the project and while he would build solidly for the first 24-hours of the task, he said he had a group of volunteers prepared to do shifts over the 60 hours.

South’s uncle, Craig South, who is an architect, designed the tiny home.

Monday’s auction will take place on live television, he said.