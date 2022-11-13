Timaru man's tiny home build for I Am Hope charity completed 26 hours ahead of schedule

Timaru man James South's mission to build a two-bedroom, 63m² home for charity has been completed a whopping 26 hours ahead of schedule.

James South started the project at 6am on Friday to construct the tiny home in 60 hours and auction it off on Monday morning to raise funds for the mental health charity I Am Hope.

JOHN BISSET/STUFF James South and helpers begin a 60 hour mission to build a tiny house to raise funds for the mental health charity I Am Hope.

The home was complete on Sunday morning.

“Everyone came together and people did whatever jobs they were asked to do. There were no egos,” the 25-year-old said.

“This is something I plan on doing every year or once every couple of years.”

South hopes his project inspires others around the country to do the same to bring in more money for charity and get more people involved.

“A massive thank you to everyone who came down to support us and for donating money, supplies and materials.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The finished tiny house is set for auction.

“It wouldn't be possible to do this without all of that.”

South said the last thing to go up at 4.30pm on Saturday was a sheet of gib and as all the volunteers walked out they were met by party poppers, streamers and applause.

The first open house saw 10 people come through with two of them showing serious interest in buying it.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Celebrating the finish of the tiny house are, from left, James South, Andrew Cogger, Michelle Cogger and Aleisha Corfield.

South hopes to raise well over $100,000 from the project and I Am Hope founder Mike King has said free transportation of the tiny house to anywhere in the South Island is part of the auction package.

Sunday will involve the volunteers preparing the home for Monday’s auction at 8.45am that will be broadcast live on the Breakfast show on TV1.

King said that Timaru rocked with its support.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff How much will the completed tiny house fetch at auction?

“James pulled this together for the weekend, and it's nothing short of incredible.”

South, a builder with Lone Pine Building, said his own experiences with depression and mental health had prompted the fundraiser.

“I battled through my teenage years with depression and anxiety and more real help is needed.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Some of the volunteers who have worked on the tiny house build.

“I woke up one day and said to my girlfriend ‘I want to do something to help’.’’

South’s uncle, Craig South, who is an architect, designed the tiny home.