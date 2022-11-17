Pigs might fly at new Makikihi community fundraiser

Pictured back row, from left, is Belinda Coco of Makikihi Hotel, Makikihi School principal Tina Ivamy and Stacey Hall from community food banks. Front row, from left is Emily Tiffen, 9, Catelyn Thompson, 12, Sadie Smith, 10, Tahlia Tikao, 8, Ruby Alexander, 11 and Blayz Richardson, 11.

A fundraiser for a small South Canterbury school and foodbank is expected get a few snorts out of spectators and hopefully a few pigs flying as they race.

Makikihi Country Hotel manager Belinda Coco said six untrained pigs will race each other in six races as part of the fundraiser, dubbed ‘Pigs Day out’, for the Waimate Foodbank and Makikihi School.

“We wanted to do something different and something that’s not regularly done at a fun day out event,” Coco said.

“So we thought we’ll utilise the farming background of our district and came up with the idea for something different and quirky.

“We’ll be selling raffles for the pig races to raise funds for the Makikihi School.”

Coco said the fact that the pigs are untrained would bring a few smiles on people’s faces.

“Will they run or will they not?

“The pigs will need some encouraging during the races. It's going to be an all-round good day for the community.”

A “Monster Raffle” has also been organised to raise funds for the food bank, she said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Makikihi School pupil Blayz Richardson, 11, holds a poster for the Pigs Day Out fundraiser event on November 26.

“We have been very lucky with the sponsors who have given us some good prizes like night accommodation and grocery hampers.”

Coco said sponsors from around South Canterbury have pitched in for the event, and she is encouraging people to attend what she hopes will be a fun afternoon out.

School principal Tina Ivamy said the students helped make a gourmet Christmas basket donation for the foodbank.

“They pulled it all together. Every family donated two to three items each, and we put it all in a washing basket.”

Ivamy said the funds raised during the Pigs Day Out event would go towards renovating the school’s native garden and playground.

The event will be held at the hotel and starts at 1pm on November 26. Entry is free. A margarita bar and an exclusive menu will be available.