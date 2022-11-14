Timaru's South St railway over bridge closed because of damage caused by truck

Damage caused by a truck has forced the closure of the railway over bridge across the main trunk railway line on Timaru’s South St on Monday.

The Timaru District Council closed the bridge just before noon on Monday, following “a vehicle collision at the bridge’’ which “has caused damage, affecting bridge safety’’.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Holes and broken wood on the single lane bridge over the main trunk railway line on South St, Timaru.

“The bridge is closed while we undertake a full bridge assessment and determine any needed repairs,’’ a Timaru District Council spokesperson said.

Photos show smashed wood and holes on the pedestrian pathway side of the single lane bridge.

Police confirmed the vehicle involved was a truck, and they were called to the scene at 11am.

A KiwiRail spokesperson said the track was unaffected by the closure of the road bridge, and “trains are continuing to run’’.