Ōamaru man caught speeding to the bank that was shut, in another district due to anniversary weekend

Police pulled over a 59-year-old man from Ōamaru going 49kph over the speed limit to get to a bank he didn’t realise was shut due to a public holiday.

An Ōamaru man was caught speeding to a Timaru bank on Friday, only to be told by police it was not open due to a public holiday.

The 59-year-old was clocked at 149kph on Timaru-Pareora Highway around the Normanby area at midday.

Senior Constable Tim Easton said the man said he was going that fast to get to the ASB bank before it closed, as they did not have one in Ōamaru.

Police then had to inform him that due to it being the revised South Canterbury Anniversary Day on Friday the Timaru site would be closed as it was a public holiday.

READ MORE:

* South Canterbury's only static speed camera scored $1.13m in 2021

* Ōamaru teen bitten by shark receives multiple stitches to her right arm

* Good start to Easter lockdown in South Canterbury but one man arrested



The man's car was not impounded, but his license was suspended for 28 days and is due to appear in court, a police spokesperson said.

South Canterbury's only static speed camera scored $1.13m in 2021

* Ōamaru teen bitten by shark receives multiple stitches to her right arm

* Good start to Easter lockdown in South Canterbury but one man arrested



">South Canterbury Anniversary day was moved after the one-off public holiday to mark New Zealand’s memorial service for Queen Elizabeth was scheduled on the same day, the three South Canterbury councils voted in September to move the South Canterbury Anniversary day to match the Canterbury Anniversary day for 2022 only.

Ōamaru, in the Otago region, observes Otago Anniversary in March.