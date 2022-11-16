Toot For Tucker back in Timaru for 2022, huge demand expected

Timaru Suburban Lions Club president Vicki Gould, left, and Toot 4 Tucker co-ordinator Lynnette Doggett prepare for next Monday’s Toot For Tucker.

With high demand for South Canterbury foodbank services over the past 12 months, it is hoped an annual Timaru collection drive will once again be well-supported by residents.

The Timaru Suburban Lions’ Toot For Tucker will be held on Monday night from 6pm, with drivers out in force tooting their horns in exchange for food items.

Last year the collection was the organisation’s largest yet, exceeding expectation, and gathering 177 boxes of food.

Organiser Lynette Doggett was expecting this year to be no different, but more drivers, and runners, were needed for the collection.

READ MORE:

* Annual Toot for Tucker collection nets large haul for foodbanks

* Toot for Tucker collectors watching out for thieves in annual charity drive

* Waimate set to bring the noise as sirens wail and horns Toot for Tucker



This year the drive will support the Presbyterian Support South Canterbury Family Works, the Salvation Army and St Vincent de Paul foodbank services.

“Last year was our biggest collection ever and people are very generous,’’ Doggett said.

She encouraged people to put out with ever they could and said if a vehicle did not have Toot For Tucker signs in its windows, it was not part of the collection drive.

Presbyterian Support South Canterbury Family Works manager Liz Nolan said there had been a “significant increase’’ in demand for its foodbank services over the past 12 months the organisation had given out 1500 food parcels – up from the about 1120 over the past two to three years.

“This does not include those supported through Covid funding,’’ Nolan said.

She said the organisation always sees a significant demand for food parcels over the Christmas period and this week a person was waiting at the office doors at 8am for help.

Those seeking assistance had attributed the increase in the price of food, power, and petrol as reasons for them needing help, Nolan said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Vicki Gould, left, and Toot 4 Tucker co-ordinator Lynnette Doggett prepare for the annual food drive.

“These have been huge for some families and also the shortage of accommodation options.

“It’s been much harder for people in the last three to four months.’’

Many of those seeking help were doing so for the first time, Nolan said.

She encouraged those who could to donate to Toot For Tucker as it was invaluable to the organisation.

“We couldn’t do what we do without it.’’

As well as basic food items, she said toiletries, shampoo, conditioner, and dish liquid.

St Vincent de Paul welfare officer Mary Brown said she had noticed a “significant increase’’ in the number of people requiring food parcels.

“People are hungry and haven’t got enough money,’’ Brown said.

“Some are families with children, others have been sick and on dialysis.’’

The Salvation Army Timaru Corps envoy Lynda Bright said there had been an increase in the number of food parcels the agency was giving out, and there had also been a change in the demographic of those requiring food.

“Over winter with the additional payments to those made on benefits we saw less of these individuals and families and more of those who are employed including more self-employed people,’’ Bright said.

“Those who already have a very tight budget, who used to scrape through and make do are now facing increased cost of living pressures including higher petrol and diesel prices. These are the families we are helping more. We have also seen more people over 50 for various reasons.’’

She expected an increased demand over the festive season, especially from families with children and grandchildren as they try to “meet the normal demands alongside the purchase of gifts’’.

Increases in food prices, rent or mortgage payments, increases in petrol or diesel prices, and heating have all had an impact, she said.

She said the Salvation Army was “extremely grateful’’ to the Lions for running the Toot For Tucker.

“The Salvation Army Timaru also supports the Waimate community.

“We are changing the way we offer food to those in our community – changing the name from ‘Food Bank’ to ‘Food Support’. This name change signals that we are here to support those in need in our community – building relationships and understanding their needs.’’

Volunteers on collection night usually included those from community groups, workplaces and businesses.

People can support the project by leaving non-perishable or can items at the gate or letterbox and the official volunteers who will be tooting their car horns will collect all the items.

If not collected, or not around on the night, the items can be dropped off to the three Timaru food banks.