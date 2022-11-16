Council grants playground more money, but committee still $250k short

With costs for a new state-of-the-art playground at Timaru’s Caroline Bay now hitting the $3 million mark, the council has agreed to contribute an additional $300,000 to the project – leaving the committee $250k to find.

The CPlay committee hopes to be able to secure that funding through a community grant.

The Timaru District Council’s infrastructure committee agreed to the additional funding at its meeting on Tuesday, bringing the council’s total contribution to $1.329m. The rest of the funds have been raised through grants and the community.

The increased cost of the playground was attributed to the installation of a concrete path instead of asphalt, and a pour and play surface on the playground mounds, instead of turf as it will lower the maintenance cost to the council in the long run, Timaru District Council roading corridor technician Tracy Bell said.

READ MORE:

* Stadium Southland: Why is the extra ratepayer money needed?

* Stadium Southland's city council funding debate continues

* $1.2m bonus for Timaru roads poses 'good problems'



The council’s senior manager for infrastructure, Andrew Dixon, said costs were increasing across the board, and the council is helping talk to contractors to reduce the costs.

Dixon confirmed the CPlay committee has requested $250,000 worth of funding through the Mid South Canterbury Community Trust.

“And they are seeking this extra $300,000 [through council] ... it is predominately due to the fact that we are asking for a higher standard which will pay dividends in the long term, it will reduce our whole life costs,” he said.

Councillor Stacey Scott asked if the council is asking for a higher standard to improve safety, why it wasn’t asked for earlier.

Dixon confirmed the standards had always been there, but the options the committee could use to stay under budget would not be preferred by the council and so “we are prepared to make the contribution”.

Scott also questioned how much costs had risen, citing the CPlay committee raising $300k more than its $2.2m goal, and askedwhat had happened to the buffer they “had in their back pocket”.

SUPPLIED An early concept model of how Timaru's new CPlay - Caroline Bay Playground - upgrade project may look.

Councillor Peter Burt said it was important to give context to the situation and that due to the economic climate there were going to be cost increases, which many projects are experiencing.

“And I suppose the second tranche we are talking about is expectations from the council, and we need to give context to that, there was an explanation there that if we do it this way, going forward when we took it over there would be ongoing savings around maintenance and things like that, that last bit is driven by us, but there are gains for it,” Burt said.

Esther Ashby-Coventry/Stuff CPlay Playground Upgrade Project chairperson Owen Jackson in 2021, hoping the community would help with the final $400,000 needed for the project to start being constructed at Caroline Bay.

Councillor Stu Piddington asked for a clarification over the exact amount of the shortfall and raised concerns about the need to further fund the project.

“So they are actually $550,000 short?... I don’t want to agree to $300,000, the trust turns them down, and it is another $250,000. We just really need to be clear like councillor Scott said around these numbers, and it is not in this report,” Piddington said.

“Yes that is correct, they are $550,000 short,” Dixon rep[lied.

The recommendation to fund the money was passed by Burt, who then suggested if councillors wanted there could be a caveat on that recommendation that is contingent on CPlay receiving the $250,000 they have applied for through the community grant.

The caveat was not added, and the recommendation as it stood in the agenda to fund the project was passed unanimously.

In September, the CPlay committee told The Timaru Herald the cost had increased again, but would not disclose by how much.

Work on the project was originally set to begin in July or August, 2022, but this has been extended to March, 2023.