New South Canterbury Eco Centre set to open, public day planned

It has been years in the making but on Saturday the South Canterbury Eco Centre will be officially opened. Reporter Rachael Comer speaks to the man whose idea for an environmental education centre has finally come to fruition after 23 years.

With the doors about to open to the South Canterbury Eco Centre, Te Pokapū taiao o Aoraki, Brian Gallagher jokes he is like a man who has just completed a marathon.

In 1999, Gallagher, now the Sustainable South Canterbury Trust chairman, sowed the seed of an idea for an environmental education centre for Timaru, as part of a hub for sustainability in the region.

Finally, after 23 years of fundraising, building and designing, his idea has come to fruition, with the South Canterbury Eco Centre at Redruth, to be officially opened on Saturday to supporters of the project, with a public open day planned for December.

“You look at the face of someone who has just done a marathon – they looked buggered but ecstatic – that’s how I feel,’’ Gallagher said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The South Canterbury Eco Centre will open this weekend, after 23 years in the making.

The project, which cost about $1.3 million over two stages, is next to the trust’s Crow’s Nest.

Gallagher facilitated the establishment of the trust in 2002 to manage and operate the recycled goods store, which for the past 20 years, has successfully diverted material from the landfill.

The trust will also be responsible for the management and operation of the eco centre.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff South Canterbury Eco Centre activator Alice Brice.

And in keeping with the sustainability theme, the building itself, at the end of Redruth St, adjoining Salt Water Creek and the Crow’s Nest, has been made from reused material.

In 2015, the former Highfield Tennis Pavilion set for demolition was purchased for $1 by the trust, from property developer Kevin Pateman, and using the trust’s reserve funding, it was moved in two sections to the Redruth site that the trust had leased from the Timaru District Council.

Rushton Architects then provided initial concept drawings to enable fundraising to begin, Gallagher said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The Eco Centre will be officially opened on Saturday.

The hub has been a long-term vision for the trust whose volunteer trustees have championed the fundraising and project development for the completion of the eco centre, he said.

He acknowledged the contribution of all past trustees that had been on this “marathon journey’’.

Early funding for the ambitious project was provided by the Mid and South Canterbury Community Trust and the Timaru District Council.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Alice Brice in the centre this week.

In 2017, Rushton Architects was engaged to prepare construction documents and plans, as well as to provide project management.

For the first stage of the project, Gallagher said Colin Shore Building was the successful tenderer and the building was placed on foundations and re-joined together in 2019, with completion pending more fundraising to complete the project.

Further funding from the Community Trust, and through the waste service contract for the Timaru/MacKenzie/Waimate district councils with Envirowaste Services enabled stage two of the project to be completed by Colin Shore building.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The centre will help educate on the environment and sustainability.

Gallagher said a number of other sponsors and supporters have contributed to the project, enabling the overall completion of the build in October 2022.

He said the trust’s treasurer Ross Wells was pleased the overall cost of the project had come within the budget allocated by the trust.

While it had been a challenging time to complete with the impacts of Covid-19, Nigel Shore, of Colin Shore Building, as well as Richard Bown, of Rushton Architects, has ensured the project stayed on track with the inevitable delays, he said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Features of the build include concrete thermal mass flooring.

The redevelopment of the building includes concrete thermal mass flooring, wool insulation, solar panels, roof water reuse, toilet water reuse, save board panels along with EV chargers on site.

Gallagher said a conceptual landscape plan has been prepared to help educate about landscape resilience, and restoration with native habitats and food growing.

“It is envisaged that this will include an eel pond, Māori rongoa and edible garden, nature play space, a games area, moth habitat, beehives, syntropic orchard, outdoor kitchen, community garden and nursery.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The interior of the building.

It is also intended that other sustainable technologies will be showcased at the centre, such as wind turbines, solar lighting, and irrigation.

The NZ Raptor Trust is also on site.

The trust has also employed a part-time “activator’’, Alice Brice who is helping with the establishment and use of the eco centre.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The interior.

Gallagher said a key part of her role to date has been co-ordinating various presenters for a school’s programme in 2023.

Envirowaste Services also have staff based at the eco centre to provide education services and displays on waste minimisation as part of the education service to the Timaru/Waimate/MacKenzie District councils.

The trust is also a member of the environmental hubs of Aotearoa, a network of similar trusts and organisations, and trustee Rhys Taylor has been able to leverage ideas and concepts from across the country along with additional support and resources.

DOUG FIELD/Stuff Sustainable Trust South Canterbury members in 2017, after being granted $150,000 from the Mid and South Canterbury Community Trust, from left, Rhys Taylor, Darren Edwards, Ross Wells, Horst Elsen and Brian Gallagher.

Gallagher said the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals will be used as a guide by the trust for promoting sustainability locally.

“We will be looking for champions and key stakeholders to help take a lead for our community, as doing our little bit locally all contributes to a global difference,’’ he said.

The centre will also be available as a community facility for hire for seminars, meetings, team building, and is available for businesses to promote sustainable concepts, products, services and trade displays.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff The interior of the building in 2019.

As the trust needs to generate income to cover the overhead costs so a minimal hire fee will be charged, he said.

A number of events and features are planned for 2023, including a transport week, featuring electric vehicles and e-bikes.

“The Eco Centre is our community facility to be used to promote and learn about sustainability.’’

Bejon Haswell/Stuff The centre in 2019.

With a number of developments still to happen on site and with greater community involvement the trust is looking for volunteers to help complete the community facility.

An open public day will be held on December 11 from 11am to 2pm where people will be able to have a look through the centre.

It will be officially opened on Saturday by representatives from two of the main funders, Timaru District mayor Nigel Bowen and Community Trust of Mid and South Canterbury’s Nathan Mills, following a blessing by upokorunanga o Arowhenua Tewera King.

Further information can be found at scecocentre.org.nz/ or by emailing: ecocentrefriends@gmail.com.