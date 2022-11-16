Glenavy community turns out in force to discuss water supply's high nitrate levels

Otago University public health researcher, Dr Tim Chambers, and Waimate Deputy Mayor, Sharyn Cain, speak following the public meeting regarding the nitrate contamination in the water supply in Glenavy.

A public meeting in Glenavy on Tuesday heard a local water supply had the highest levels of nitrates seen in a registered water scheme anywhere in the country.

The meeting, hosted by environmental group Greenpeace at the Glenavy Hall on Tuesday, followed a free testing session earlier in the day.

Emergency drinking water supplies have been in place for the Lower Waihao and Waikakahi East water schemes in the district since August.

Greenpeace senior campaigner Steve Abel told the crowd the test results were unprecedented.

Of the 59 samples analysed on Tuesday, “86% were over the 1 mg/l mark ... but strikingly 61% were over the 8 mg/l mark. That’s a very elevated level of nitrates. In terms of our testing experience that makes this town supply the highest nitrate town supply of any in the country.”

But, Waimate deputy mayor Sharyn Cain challenged the assessment of the town’s water supply, suggesting wider testing could find even higher levels elsewhere.

“We're very aware of looking at the big picture before people take away from tonight that we are the worst in the country. I don’t think, when a lot more testing is done, we will be found to be the worst in the country.”

“Do I think there's a whole lot more to that, yes I do. We have seen high nitrate levels ...[but] some of the graph work in there was a tiny bit misleading because they were gapped together in five years which makes the curve look a whole lot steeper, that’s not to say we don't have an issue.”

“Science is never definitive, it changes month-to-month, year-on-year.”

“If you were to ask me at the moment, I would drink a glass of water from a tap out here.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff

And she welcomed the turn-out, and level of engagement, at the meeting.

“It was good to see a roomful of people from across a range of professions around our area. I’m excited that the community’s involved in this, because a lot of the time ... when we go to make council decisions ... we might get hardly anyone submitting.”

The New Zealand Drinking Water Standards Maximum Acceptable Value (MAV) for nitrate in drinking water is 11.3 milligrams per litre (mg/l) of nitrate-nitrogen (or 50mg/l of nitrate), but campaigners want to see the level – which is based on a 1958 World Health Organisation guidelines to prevent infant death from methaemoglobinaemia (blue baby syndrome) – lowered as emerging evidence points to health impacts from much lower levels.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff

The meeting also heard from Otago University public health researcher Dr Tim Chambers, who presented international and domestic research on the potential health impact of nitrates in drinking water.

He explained meta-analyses of existing research, and discussed efforts to build a national nitrate exposure database and a Health Research Council grant to track 700,000 births since 2008 to look at the link between nitrate exposure while pregnant and pre-term birth.

Chambers warned there was still a limited research base of robust scientific studies demonstrating a link between relatively low levels of nitrates and pre-term birth and colorectal cancer.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/STUFF

He told the meeting the cancer risk related to long term, chronic exposure to high nitrates, and that the actual increased risk for pregnant woman was relatively low.

“We need a bigger body of evidence to really understand this issue, which is why we’re trying to do more research in this area.”

Regardless, he said, “it’s troubling, because you should never get sick from your drinking water.”

Chambers extended an offer to work with the Waimate District Council.

“I'm more than happy to talk with representatives from Waimate District Council about how that’s [denitrification plans] going because I'm very interested to see what they’ve come up with.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff

He said the team of scientists from Otago and Massey University were particularly interested in the situation in Glenavy, as it was the most persistent case of elevated nitrates he was aware of in a registered water supply.

“The reasons we’re interested in this is because we want to know what caused the nitrate contamination, and we want to be able to model nitrate across New Zealand, and we also need to account for land use practices. And this is quite an extreme example of a nitrate contamination event in a registered supply. So on all of those fronts, we’re very interested in what’s happening here, what the causes are, and what we can do about it.

“What’s happening in Waimate? What could be the potential cause of this contamination, and what might have gone wrong in the past? Because this is kind of the question that we’re asking within our research team to try and figure it out.

“The information that’s been given to date publicly ... wasn’t really satisfactory for us in terms of it being an extreme rainfall event.”

Chambers said a 2015 paper prepared for Environment Canterbury “pretty accurately” predicted this outcome.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff

The paper, Predicting consequences of future scenarios in the Waitaki Catchment: Lower Waitaki groundwater quality, warned the shift from border dyke to pivot irrigation would put the Waitaki Northern Fan catchment on course for repeated breaches of the maximum allowable limit for drinking water.

“Those predictions have somewhat come true in terms of the number of exceedences we’re seeing,” although the average nitrate values are higher than predicted, he said.

That raised questions about what steps were taken to mitigate the predicted increase in the wake of the report.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff

Chambers and his colleagues are working to develop a national database of drinking water quality, something that does not exist at present.

“We’re trying to collate all of the data from all of the 67 territorial authorities that are responsible for most of the registered water supplies that we have here in New Zealand, and also doing some environmental modelling to try and fill in the gaps - those people on private supplies or even those gaps on the registered supplies like here in Waimate to try and get an idea about what the exposure was over time.”

Abel said the 1500 tests Greenpeace has conducted have shown a worsening nitrate contamination situation particularly in the dairy intense regions of Canterbury, Southland and Waikato, which was consistent with the findings of other agencies such as Land Air Water Aotearoa New Zealand and ECan.

He called the Canterbury region “ground zero” for the impacts of industrialised dairying.

Members of the audience asked which government department or agency should be helping to enforce lower nitrate levels, and for advice on home nitrate filtration systems.

Other discussion ranged from the possibility of stocking fewer dairy cows in the region, to the use of clover as a natural nitrate fix.