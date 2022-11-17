Waimate GPs 'far from reassured' after meeting about proposed waste-to-energy plant

A computer concept from a resource application of the proposed waste-to-energy plant for the Waimate District.

A group of Waimate doctors opposed to plans for a waste-to-energy plant in their district say they are “far from reassured” following a three-hour meeting with the company behind the proposal and are still waiting for answers more than a week on.

The group, which represents five GPs who previously condemned the planned construction labelling it a waste-to-poisons plant, met with South Island Resource Recovery Limited (SIRRL) representatives last Wednesday.

Spokesperson for the group of GPs, Dr Crispin Langston, said while the meeting had been “both informative and challenging”, they made progress, but “certain questions remain” about the company’s plans for the plant on a 15-hectare site near Glenavy.

Langston said the doctors went back to SIRRL with follow-up questions after the meeting, asking for more detail on certain aspects of the proposed plant.

READ MORE:

* Company behind controversial waste plant buys land near Waimate

* Businesses seek more detail on Te Awamutu waste-to-energy plant

* Why Waste Waimate to discuss proposed Waimate waste plant

* Company proposing $350m waste plant in Waimate still preparing resource consent



SIRRL director Paul Taylor said following the constructive three-hour meeting with the GPs last week, the two parties had exchanged “a number of emails” and the company was putting further information together to share relating to the specific questions.

“We’re currently working around the clock (also given the location of our international experts) continuing to gather further data, including on the further information sought by the GPs,” Taylor said.

“This data is also likely to be included in the final consent application due to be lodged soon.”

“We need to be 100% sure this information is as thorough and as up-to-date as possible for the community, and for those considering the application at Environment Canterbury and the Waimate District Council.”

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff SIRRL director Paul Taylor said the company is working to gather further data, including on the further information sought by the GPs.

Langston said one major question SIRRL was yet to answer was which aromatic chemicals they would be monitoring.

“They say online monitoring of dioxins, but not whether they mean dioxins only, or the whole group of dioxins which includes dioxins, PCBs, furans and PAH.

“They also said there would be intermittent measurement of actual amounts, but have declined to say how often.”

Another question the doctors have is what SIRRL would do if dioxins levels exceed permissions, giving an example of a UK plant which is allowed up to 4 hours over the accepted level.

SIRRL/Stuff A chart on how the proposed waste-to-energy plant proposed for Waimate will work.

“There was no comment on long term accumulative danger of dioxins, group, or heavy metals.

“This is a major concern as we know they accumulate over time, and become toxic at certain thresholds.

“It may well be that everything looks good to start, but after 10, 20 or even 30 years, communities like Glenavy have excess birth defect, abortion and cancer.”

He said SIRRL has “studiously avoided” any engagement on ash disposal, saying only that at present the only allowed option is landfill.

Supplied The location of SIRRL's proposed waste-to-energy plant 2.5 kilometres north of Glenavy.

“But the lifetime assessment for the plant states that it will be recycled, and also that it will be relatively local, whereas landfill is another load of 280km truck journeys.

“They decline to comment on washing the ash before disposal, to decrease leaching of heavy metals (a recognised problem) and that also raises questions about non-ferrous metal reclamation, which usually involves copious washings.

“They won’t indicate what non-ferrous metals will be retrieved, nor give an indication of quantity, making us suspicious this will be minimal, and mostly just to give the impression of recycling.”

Langston said SIRRL does admit it wants to resubmit its resource consent before changes in the Resource Management Act, and the “reason really is that the present form severely limits the extent to which a regional authority can assess greenhouse emissions.”

Supplied An image from a South Island Resource Recovery Limited (SIRRL) brochure which shows what the plant may look like if it goes ahead.

“This is hardly a green endorsement,” he said.

“So the doctors are far from reassured, and feel there needs to be a lot more answered before this application can be considered as complete for consideration.”