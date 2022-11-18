Glenavy residents "the canaries in the coal mine" of water pollution

Otago University public health researcher, Dr Tim Chambers, and Waimate Deputy Mayor, Sharyn Cain, speak following a public meeting on nitrate contamination in the water supply in Glenavy.

An environmental campaigner has dubbed Glenavy residents the “canaries in the coal mine”, after water testing confirmed the town has the highest nitrate levels researchers have seen anywhere in the country.

Greenpeace conducted nitrates testing of water in Glenavy and Waimate over two days this week, and after announcing preliminary results on Tuesday, presented a final analysis on Thursday.

Senior campaigner Steve Abel said more and more towns will lose access to their drinking water in the same way as Glenavy residents have, if levels of nitrate use continue unabated.

Emergency drinking water supplies have been in place for users of the Lower Waihao and Waikakahi East water schemes in the district since August, when they breached the national drinking water standards for nitrates.

READ MORE:

* Glenavy community turns out in force to discuss water supply's high nitrate levels

* 'Denitrification' just a pipe dream, or a reality for Waimate council?

* Water for Waimate District's Lower Waihao scheme to be trucked in until mid-2023

* 'You never know what's in your water': Two thirds of rural bore samples above cancer risk level for nitrates



Environment Canterbury and Waimate District Council have both pointed to the heavy rainfall on July 19 and 20 as a contributor to the spike which caused the initial breach of the standards.

Greenpeace advisor, environmental scientist Dr Jennifer Pannell, reported 29 of the 110 tests conducted over two days were from the council operated registered water scheme.

Samples from Glenavy ranged from 8.07mg/l to 10.9mg/l, with an average reading of 8.88 mg/l.

The New Zealand Drinking Water Standards Maximum Acceptable Value (MAV) for nitrate in drinking water is 11.3 milligrams per litre (mg/l) of nitrate-nitrogen (or 50mg/l of nitrate).

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Greenpeace science advisor Dr Jennifer Pannell analysing water samples with a spectrometer at the Glenavy Hall. Residents have been filling bottles from tanks supplied by the council since August.

Campaigners argue the limit – which is based on 1958 World Health Organisation guidelines to prevent infant death from methaemoglobinaemia (blue baby syndrome) – does not protect from other possible health impacts, with emerging research pointing to dangers connected to lower nitrate levels.

A 33-year Danish-led study of 2.7 million people found an increased cancer risk above one milligram of nitrate nitrogen, and an American study of 1.4 million babies showed a 47% increase in the risk of preterm birth above 5 milligrams a litre.

The average reading of the 58 tests from the first day of testing at the Glenavy Hall was 7.52 mg/l, although Pannell notes in the analysis several samples from Waimate were submitted on the first day, which lowered the total daily average.

Of the 51 tests (29 from town supplies, 19 bore supplies and three from other sources) conducted on the second day at the Waimate Pipe Band Hall, the average was 1.96 mg/l.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Otago University public health researcher Dr Tim Chambers presented on New Zealand and international research into the health impacts of nitrates at Glenavy Hall on Tuesday.

Over the two days, 55% of the samples tested were from council operated registered supplies, 38% from private bore supplies and 6% were from other sources, such as the Waitaki River or springs.

The highest readings found over the two days were 15.1 mg/l and 13.9 mg/l, both from private bore supplies.

Alerted by the high levels reported earlier in the year, Otago University researchers became interested, lodging Official Information Act requests with Environment Canterbury and Waimate District Council, as well as analysing publicly available environmental monitoring data.

Otago University public health researcher Dr Tim Chambers spoke at a public meeting held in Glenavy on Tuesday.

He told the crowd the nitrate levels observed in Glenavy were the highest he was aware of in a reticulated water supply in New Zealand.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Helen Bachari displays the results of her water sample at the testing day held at Glenavy Hall on Tuesday.

Abel said the results underline the decision to prioritise one industry over human health.

“We've sacrificed the basic right of access to safe drinking water for the expansion of intensive dairying in the last 30 years.”

“In a sense, what has befallen the people of Glenavy is they’re like the canaries in the coalmine and what’s going to happen more and more across the plains, is that more and more towns are going to lose their drinking water, as will more and more household bore supplies – already lots of people shouldn't be drinking their bore water.”

He said he was “shocked” by the ECan report Chambers presented at the public meeting which demonstrated the regional council was aware of modelling which predicted nitrate level breaches if irrigation styles shifted.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff The Waimate District Council has trucked water to Glenavy since advising residents to avoid tap water in early August due to high nitrate levels. (File photo)

The 2015 paper, Predicting consequences of future scenarios in the Waitaki Catchment: Lower Waitaki groundwater quality, warned the shift from border dyke to pivot irrigation would put the Waitaki Northern Fan catchment on course for repeated breaches of the maximum allowable limit for drinking water.

“That paper, and other predictions done on modelling of the grey water footprint of dairy by Dr Mike Joy [et al] shows the whole aquifer across the whole of Canterbury is on a trajectory to being undrinkable,” said Abel.

“You've got a whole lot of people, thousands of people on household bore supplies – are you expecting each of them to fork out thousands of dollars to denitrify water from contamination they didn't cause?”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff A public meeting in Glenavy on Tuesday heard the levels of nitrate in their drinking water were the highest researchers had ever seen in a registered water supply.

He said the burden of costs will also fall on councils and ratepayers.

“You're talking about each little district council having to fork out millions of dollars to build denitrification plants for pollution they didn’t cause?”

“It's kind of a fundamental question - is it acceptable that for a particular form of very intensive dairy farming this whole region of New Zealand is prepared to sacrifice its drinking water?”

Greenpeace has conducted 1500 tests around the country, primarily in regions with intensive dairying – Canterbury, Southland and the Waikato – as well as offering a nationwide mail-in service.