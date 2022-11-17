New temporary art gallery in Temuka's main street

The Temuka Artists' Guild has opened an art gallery in the town.

A new art gallery has been set up in Temuka for three months, but it is hoped with the right support it will run for longer.

Members of the Temuka Artists’ Guild opened the display on Thursday, with all works, from a huge range of genres for sale, the group's treasurer Diana Peneamene said.

The Temuka Art Gallery will be open every Thursday, Friday and Saturday, in November, December and January, as a trial, and if successful the group would consider staying open beyond this, she said.

“It’s definitely exciting,’’ Peneamene said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Liz Gould with one of her works at the Temuka Art Gallery which opened on Thursday.

“We’ve been setting up all week and already we’ve had a few people in today [Thursday].’’

The guild has been going for about 11 years and is made up of about 15 artists from “all genres’’, she said.

The gallery would be “cash and carry’’, meaning buyers could pay for their purchases and take them away with them, and another item would replace it.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Anne Gregerson shows off her work at the gallery.

It was established after members of the Temuka Community Board asked guild members to display their work in the main street of the town.

“And the Temuka Community Trust has paid for our rent for three months.

“It’s a trial and if it’s really successful we’ll think about carrying on.’’