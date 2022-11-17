Timaru road works set to resume from the weekend

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said works on SH1 through Timaru will resume again this weekend after a Covid induced hiatus.

Works to upgrade parts of State Highway 1 through Timaru are set to resume two weeks after an outbreak of Covid-19 brought them to a halt.

On November 3, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said it had to suspend the works after several of its South Canterbury crew tested positive for Covid.

On Thursday, Waka Kotahi confirmed the work would resume again this weekend as crew members recovered from Covid-19.

“It is going to be pretty busy for the next fortnight into December,” maintenance contract manager for Waka Kotahi in South Canterbury, John Keenan, said.

READ MORE:

* Cyclist critically injured following crash on State Highway 1 in Timaru

* State Highway 1 traffic disruptions through Timaru

* State Highway 1 resurfacing work to start tonight in Timaru



“Although only two of these current projects are being completed by the South Canterbury highway maintenance team, combined with the Showgrounds intersection work by the private developer and Timaru District’s water pipe renewals, it will make travelling around South Canterbury a little busier than usual in the lead-in to Christmas.

“We thank everyone for building in a bit of extra time at night and during the daytime work times.”

Work on SH1 ahead includes:

SH1, Evans St - Jellicoe St intersection to Grants Rd: three nights of work, 8pm to 6am, Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, November 20-22.

SH1 Evans St/Grants Rd intersection: Showgrounds intersection work (utilities crossings and ducts for signals) start Wednesday, November 23 during the day through until Christmas.

SH1 Evans St - Grants Rd to Waimataitai: Likely to start Sunday, November 27 and take five nights, 8pm to 6am, through to Thursday night, December 1.

SH1 Evans St - Waimataitai to Newmans: Timaru District Council daytime work on water pipe renewals, ongoing until Christmas.

Keenan said the weekend of November 26 and 27 is expected to be busy in Temuka, and he encouraged people to slow down travelling through Temuka over that weekend.

“Arowhenua Marae is hosting an event and Torepe Fields is the designated parking area, in Temuka Domain.

“Please drive carefully and slow down over this weekend given the additional traffic around Temuka and Timaru.”