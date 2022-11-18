Home detention 'by a narrow margin' for man with 15 disqualified or drink driving offences

Judge Dominic Dravitzki outlined a man’s previous drink-driving and disqualified driving convictions that now total 15 when sentencing him to home detention in the Timaru District Court on Thursday. (File photo)

Hone Marty Tumanako has narrowly avoided jail after being caught driving while disqualified for the seventh time and drink-driving for the eighth time.

“By a narrow margin, I consider it appropriate to convert the jail term to home detention,” Judge Dominic Dravitzki told the 39-year-old man in the Timaru District Court on Thursday.

Tumanako had pleaded guilty to driving with excess blood alcohol (95 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres) on June 15 and breaching his zero alcohol interlock licence and then recording an excess breath alcohol reading of 484mcg and breaching the zero alcohol interlock licence on September 20.

Judge Dravitzki said Tumanako’s driving had attracted complaints from members of the public near Cheviot in June, while he had been stopped while driving in Tinwald, Ashburton in September.

READ MORE:

* 'Very heavy' burst of rain causes flash flooding through Twizel township

* Court of Appeal rejects appeal by attempted murderer Blaine Hughes

* Should Ballantynes department store apologise for its devastating fire?



“You have a very bad history of driving while disqualified,” Judge Dravitzki said, revealing Tumanako’s previous convictions in 2019, 2016, 2005, 2004 and 2003.

“You are appearing today on what are essentially your six and seventh such charges when taking into account the breaches of the zero alcohol licence.

“Your excess breath/blood alcohol offending is equally poor,” Judge Dravitzki said in confirming previous convictions for this offending in 2016, 2015 (twice), 2012, 2004 and 2003.

“You have been to prison for the last three of these EBA convictions.

“These are your seventh and eighth to be sentenced on today.

“I note that almost all your readings were previously very high, but I acknowledge that levels are much less in these cases which is one positive.”

Tumanako’s lawyer, John Black, said there two reasons behind the latest offending, a difficult relationship break up and problems with ACC over an ongoing injury with his client resorting to alcohol to deal with that.

“There are other personal mitigating factors that I’m not going to say in open court,” Black said.

Judge Dravitzki said the lead offending was the September incident in coming so soon after the June incident with aggravating factors being that Tumanako was on bail, had a long history of offending, and there were multiple offences.

The June offending was considered less serious without the same aggravating features, although there were some driving faults from reports, Judge Dravitzki said.

For the two sets of offending, Judge Dravitzki settled on 27 months’ jail (split 18 and nine months for each event) with a 25% discount for early guilty pleas, leaving 20 months.

Judge Dravitzki, in deciding to convert the 20 months’ jail to 10 months’ home detention (to be served in Christchurch), said he acknowledged life issues in the pre-sentence report and the fact he had accepted responsibility, while there were large breaks in the offending and the alcohol levels in the most recent cases were much lower.

Tumanako was ordered to undergo drug and alcohol assessments, undertake courses as directed, and not consume alcohol or drugs unless prescribed. He was also disqualified from driving for two years from Thursday.