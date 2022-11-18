'Very heavy' burst of rain causes flash flooding through Twizel township

The Mackenzie District Council says heavy rain caused flash flooding in Twizel on Thursday night.

Mackenzie District residents have been warned to prepare for more rain and possible thunderstorms after a “very heavy” burst of rain caused flash flooding through the Twizel township on Thursday evening.

The Mackenzie District Council (MDC) said Twizel had been affected by “flash” flooding through the township after a very heavy burst of rain.

In a post on its social media page, the council said contractors had assessed road conditions and taken action to “help dissipate water levels”.

MetService meteorologist Jessie Owen said Pukaki Airport weather station recorded 10.4 millimetres between 7-8pm on Thursday.

“A heavy shower went over the area,” Owen said.

“During the end of spring and start of summer It's pretty common to have this showery weather. The really moist and warm air from the north is an ingredient for the weather and thunderstorms.”

Owen said more rain is expected over the next few days, accompanied by possible thunderstorms for the high country and most of the country.

Environment Canterbury and MDC have been approached for comment.