South Canterbury exhibition to showcase power of art

Timaru artist Wayne Patrick in the lesson room of his Royal Arcade studio, surrounded by his artworks and those of his students.

An exhibition by a Timaru artist will showcase the space he works, and his students work in, with some sales going towards to lowering of tuition costs.

Wayne Patrick, whose studio in the Royal Arcade is welcome to visitors, is holding the exhibition to showcase his works – new and old works, and says it will be a chance to show others were he gets creative.

“I love opening my studio to the public,” Patrick said.

“It's nice to meet new people, it also shows what goes on up here.”

Patrick runs adult and youth night classes, as well as after-school classes.

“The money raised from my prints and cards helps to lower tuition for a sponsored student,” he said.

“Art is so much more than a picture on the wall... it's the process of making it, it is magic, and it is a great builder of confidence, it lets them grab a pen and paper and escape the world for a time.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Artist Wayne Patrick shows a print of one of his paintings, which, if purchased, will go towards sponsoring an art student in his classes.

Patrick hosts an art class for special needs students, helping people with learning disabilities, dyslexia, and ADHD.

“It is a place for them to relax and focus, and create something in a neutral zone, it is a place for learning a place of peace,” he said.

“You get to try different materials in your own time with no judgement, to me the process is everything.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Wayne Patrick’s artworks, top, and his students’ artworks, below, on display at his studio.

Patrick said the exhibition is being held to let people know the studio is there and “open up the conversation about creating art”.

“It is the first time in a long time I am having an exhibition for me to show my art,” he said.

His studio will be full of new and old works, with his signature Timaru landscapes, and the style that got him started - portraits.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Wayne Patrick outside his Royal Arcade studio. He can not wait for the public to see what goes on in his art studio.

“I am starting to go back to where I started with portraits, the style of them has changed over the years,” he said.

“But working with people is the most important part of my job, it is the key point.”

The exhibition runs from Saturday to Monday from 10am to 4pm, on Saturday and Monday, and 11am to 2pm on Sunday.