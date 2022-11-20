No serious injuries after driver hits light pole in Washdyke

A driver received minor injuries following a crash at Washdyke, Timaru, on Sunday morning.

There were no serious injuries after a driver hit a light pole on Hilton Highway, in Washdyke, Timaru on Sunday morning.

Emergency services were called to the crash just before 8am on Sunday.

Police received a report of the incident about 7.50am on Sunday, a Police spokesperson said.

“[It was] a single-vehicle crash where a car stuck a pole on the Hilton Highway,” the spokesperson said.

“There do not appear to have been any serious injuries..”

Police earlier reported the driver hit a power pole, and “power lines were brought down”.

However, Alpine Energy communications and marketing manager Michelle Agnew said it was a light pole that was hit.

St John confirmed there were no serious injuries, and they treated one person at the scene with minor injuries. They were not taken to hospital.

Two firefighter crews attended, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said.

One crew from Washdyke station and one crew from Timaru station attended, they said.

The Timaru truck departed the scene at 8.26am and the Washdyke crew departed at 9.12am.