South Canterbury Toa Samoa fans show love and pride for their team ahead of rugby league final

Toa Samoa fans dance in the street in Ōtara after their teams loss to the Kangaroos in the rugby league world cup

There was very little sleep but plenty of reason to celebrate as South Canterbury Samoan rugby league supporters turned out on en masse to support their team’s history-making world cup final game.

While Australia beat Samoa 30-10 to win the Rugby League World Cup final at Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday morning (local time), the significance of making the final was still reason to celebrate, South Canterbury’s Faasalafa Tafili Kennach said.

The South Island Performance Car Club held a parade in Timaru on Saturday evening, with the more than 100 attendees not letting the rain dampen their spirits.

Tafili Kennach, who organised the parade, said hundreds of supporters dressed in blue, red and white could be seen throughout Timaru, with many cars carrying Samoan flags.

Parade-goers met at Timaru’s port, and drove through Stafford St, with flags flying, music blaring and plenty of celebration.

Tafili Kennach described the atmosphere as “incredible’’, attributing the team’s supporters from all cultures and all over the world to the positive celebrations.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Toa Samoa rugby league fan Henry Vaoliko lets out his excitement on Saturday ahead of the Rugby League World Cup final against Australia on Sunday morning.

While Toa Samoa’s loss to Australia was “sad”, Samoans around the world were proud, she said.

“It was the first time Samoa made it to the final, the boys made history just being there,” she said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Toa Samoa rugby league fans Mao Stoneley, left, Roger Kennach and Mua Atapana show their pride of their team’s against Australia on Sunday morning.

“From being at the bottom and then in the finals, it’s huge, everyone is really proud of them.

“They have gone so far.”

Tafili Kennach said she stayed up all night to watch the game at 5am, watching it with friends at home.

“It was sad to see them lose, but they played their best and did all of us [fans] all over the world really proud,” she said.

“Win or lose we were going to have another parade [on Sunday night].”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Fale Fogalele painted his face with the Samoan flag for Saturday night’s parade.

Tafili Kennach said for her the best part was seeing Samoans all over the world preparing for the match.

“I saw there was people in America and all over Australia having parades, as well as all over New Zealand and back home.”

Meeting other Samoans, living in South Canterbury, that she had never met before was another positive.

“Some of them didn’t know there was a whole community here.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Young fans Tina, 3, and William, 5, Viliamu show their support for their team with mum Litia Viliamu.

She said Saturday’s parade was made to be inclusive of all cultures who were fans of the team.

“I meet people from Fiji, Rarotonga, so many fans from different cultures joined in, it was so great,” she said.

“The parade was crazy in a good way, we were expecting 40 to 50 people, but we definitely saw over 100 people.

"There was so much dancing, cheering, singing, that is why we bought in as many cultures as we could, and even with the rain it was amazing.”

A Police spokesperson said it appeared “everyone had a great time, which is awesome’’.