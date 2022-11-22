Record collection from Monday night's Timaru Toot For Tucker

It was a record-breaking night on Monday as collectors took to the streets of Timaru for an annual food collection drive.

As vehicle horns could be heard tooting around the streets of the town from 6pm, 204 boxes of food were collected by Toot For Tucker volunteers, which will be given to three foodbanks – Presbyterian Support South Canterbury Family Works, the Salvation Army and St Vincent de Paul.

This is up on the 2021 collection, also a record breaker, when 150 boxes of food were gathered.

The initiative, in its 10th year, is organised by the Timaru Suburban Lions.

Organiser Lynette Doggett said she “couldn’t believe the support’’, when the food kept coming in to the collection drop off point at St John Ambulance Timaru, following the collection.

“It was a boomer,’’ she said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Waiting for their Toot For Tucker donations to be collected on Monday night in Timaru, are Jeanette Kelley, left, and Shelly Collins.

“People were very generous and there were a lot of big, heavy bags, full of food.’’

With the cost of living increasing, and more people in the community doing it tough, Doggett said she had been prepared for fewer donations this time round.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff With some of the food donated to Toot For Tucker on Monday night are, from left, Lynnette Doggett, Allan McCambridge, Teressa May, Richard Hannan and Bruce Fraser.

“I left home [on Monday night] thinking ‘we won’t get 150 boxes’ of food.

“I just can’t believe it. We are absolutely chuffed. It’s heartening to see the support from the community... and in these times.’’

Ahead of the collection, the three recipient foodbanks all reported an increased demand for their services in the past 12 months, seeing people who had never accessed their help before.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Macie, 5, and Georgie, 7, Tarrant ready to donate their cans to the cause.

Doggett said this may have gone some to way to the increase in donations to Toot For Tucker as people realised how tough it was for some in the community.

She said, thanks to those people, many more in need would be helped during the festive season.

“Thank you, Timaru. We couldn’t do it without you.’’

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Toot For Tucker collector Gabriel Weibl.

The initiative was also run from St John Ambulance for the first time this year, and had run “very smoothly’’, she said.

At least 100 volunteers took part in the collection drive, with a huge number of people helping unpack the food from peoples’ vehicles, and box it up inside the building.

The food was delivered to the three foodbanks on Monday night, she said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Charlotte Kerr, 7, left, Jordyn Green, 10, and Dylia Rothman, 10.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Collecting food is Lynette Wilson.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Dougal Hunter-Sinclair, left, hands over donations to collector Lynette Wilson.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Richard Hannan, left, and Jeremy Leonard.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Toot For Tucker collectors out in full force.