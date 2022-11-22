Police seek sightings of car stolen in alleged Geraldine car-jacking

Police are calling for sightings of a 2007 Silver Ford Falcon in the Geraldine and surrounding area. (File Photo)

Police investigating an alleged car-jacking in Geraldine on Sunday night are now appealing for sightings of a car which was reportedly stolen at knifepoint during the incident.

“Police are appealing for any sightings of a 2007 Silver Ford Falcon in Geraldine or the surrounding area,” a police media team spokesperson said.

Police have confirmed the vehicle was stolen after a motorist was held at knifepoint by two men who forced him to drive a short distance before stealing his car in Geraldine at 11pm on Sunday.

“Police are still making enquiries to work out what has happened. Investigations are ongoing.”

On Monday, Sergeant Kevin McErlain, said police were investigating the alleged aggravated robbery and kidnapping of a Timaru man who reported being held at knifepoint before having his car stolen in the South Canterbury town.