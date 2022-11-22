Little blue penguin killed by dog at Ōamaru Harbour

A little blue penguin/kororā was killed by a dog at Ōamaru Harbour on Sunday, prompting a warning from the Waitaki District Council.

The death of a little blue penguin/kororā killed by a dog at Ōamaru Harbour on Sunday may affect the entire nest, and will come with penalties for those responsible, the Waitaki District Council says.

WDC senior compliance officer Tristan Hope said the council is calling for witnesses to Sunday’s incident.

Little Blue Penguins are a protected species, and owners of dogs that cause the death of protected wildlife under the Dog Control Act 1996 could face up to three years in prison and a fine of up to $20,000.

The dog may also be ordered to be destroyed.

Hope said dog owners need to think about how and where they exercise their dogs.

“The entire Ōamaru Harbour area is a beautiful space to exercise dogs, but it is an on-lead area. This means dogs need to be on their leads and under effective control at all times.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Little blue penguins pictured at Caroline Bay, in Timaru. (File photo)

Hope said there is signage informing visitors the Ōamaru Harbour area is an on-lead area under the Waitaki Dog Control Bylaw. Additionally, dogs are prohibited in the harbour area between sunset and sunrise.

“Council is working with the Penguin Colony to update these to ensure everyone is aware of the rules and remind the public of the severity of affecting a protected species in New Zealand,” he said.

Any dog owners found breaching the bylaws are liable to receive an infringement fine of $300, Hope said.

The death of the penguin on Sunday could affect an entire nest as penguins work as a mating team and rely on each other to raise their chicks.

Waitaki District Council/Supplied Waitaki District Council senior compliance officer Tristan Hope and Ōamaru Blue Penguin Colony Science and Environmental Manager Dr Philippa Agnew.

Ōamaru Blue Penguin Colony Science and Environmental Manager, Dr Philippa Agnew said dog owners could set an example by keeping dogs on a lead as there was a variety of wildlife in the harbour area.

“We have been lucky enough to have an extended breeding season with the first eggs spotted in May.

“The chicks in the colony are close to fledging, so we really want to send a strong reminder to please keep your dogs on their lead while visiting the Ōamaru Harbour area.”

“Shag chicks are also beginning to fledge in the harbour area, please keep your dogs away from these young birds too,” Agnew said.

Anyone who witnessed, or has any further information about, Sunday’s incident should contact the council on 03 433 0300.