Appeal against sentence for 'extremely serious' Timaru assault dismissed

Judge Dominic Dravitzki’s sentencing of a man for an assault in the Timaru District Court in August has been backed by the High Court. (File photo)

The High Court has ruled a man’s 27-month jail term for an extremely serious assault in Timaru was not manifestly excessive.

Maka Siaosi Fau’ese Po’oi was jailed by Judge Dominic Dravitzki in the Timaru District Court on August 23 after admitting one charge of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He appealed to the High Court in Timaru on the grounds that the sentence was manifestly excessive, “in particular due to insufficient credit being given for his remorse and rehabilitative conduct”.

Justice Jan-Marie Doogue’s decision found the 55% discount from a starting point of 60 months’ jail “was entirely appropriate in the circumstances of the case and was not, in my view, insufficient”.

“There did not need to be an additional discrete discount for remorse.

“The sentencing judge appropriately considered all relevant considerations when applying discounts for personal mitigating features.”

​The assault took place on October 1, 2021, at a tavern and involved Fau’ese Po’oi striking another man in the side of his head with the bottom of a beer glass, sparking an “altercation involving approximately seven people”.

Fau’ese Po’oi knocked the victim unconscious with a punch to the face and as the victim lay on the floor, Fau’ese Po’oi stood over him, punching him a further three times. Fau’ese Po’oi went to his colleagues who were physically grappling with the victim’s associates and threw several more punches.

Fau’ese Po’oi then went back to the victim who was being attended to by two patrons and stood over him, punching him in the face.

The victim suffered a severely broken nose, a fractured cheekbone, a laceration to his forehead, bruising and swelling and concussion that kept him off work for two weeks.

Judge Dravitzki applied a full 25% discount for the guilty plea, 15% for relevant cultural report factors and a further 15% for remorse, willingness to attend restorative justice, previous good character and rehabilitative prospects.

Fau’ese Po’oi’s lawyer, Aja Trinder, had submitted that discounts afforded to her client for remorse and rehabilitative prospects were insufficient.

Trinder said Fau’ese Po’oi’s “display of genuine remorse justified a discount of 5% on a standalone basis” and the judge had also not factored in the offer to pay an emotional harm reparation of $200 per week, “a significant amount for a person of modest financial means who is also supporting his family in Tonga”.

Trinder also told the appeal that a discount of 15% was appropriate for her client’s rehabilitative prospects alone, highlighting numerous character references, a positive home environment, a commitment to remain alcohol-free and motivated to participate in stopping violence sessions.

The proposed discount increases would have reduced the sentence to 24 months, with Trinder submitting that home detention would be appropriate.

Justice Doogue accepted there was evidence of genuine remorse and strong prospects for rehabilitation, but added “for the reasons set out in the judge’s thorough assessment of Fau’ese Po’oi’s remorse and rehabilitative prospects, I consider a 15% discount appropriately encapsulates the factors of remorse, rehabilitative prospects and his previous good behaviour”.