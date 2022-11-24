Man awarded $5000 reparation after cannabis, MDMA stolen in aggravated robbery

Cannabis and MDMA were stolen from a Waimate house in an aggravated robbery over two years ago, the Timaru District Court heard on Tuesday. (File photo)

The victim of an aggravated robbery who had cannabis and MDMA stolen from him as he was attacked in his Waimate home has been awarded $5000 in reparation.

In May 2020, 29-year-old Daniel David Sadler joined with a friend, Baxter James Robinson, to rob a man of cannabis and MDMA, with Sadler considered to have played a lesser role.

Sadler's attempts to turn his life around since then, went a long way to keeping him out of jail at his sentencing for the aggravated robbery in the Timaru District Court on Tuesday.

In sentencing Sadler to 12 months’ home detention, Judge Tom Gilbert told the defendant he was usually reluctant to impose such a sentence for that type of offending but said the defendant had “genuinely turned his life around”.

“The pre-sentence report is a good report,” Judge Gilbert said.

“You have substantially turned your life around and over the last couple of years have been drug free ... your employer is also very supportive of you.

“You have also saved up $5000 to pay the victim.”

The summary of facts says the victim was home just after midnight on May 27 when the doorbell rang.

When he opened the door, Robinson “came through the door and punched the complainant in the mouth” and when he fell back, Robinson jumped on him and held him down.

Sadler then entered and went upstairs, searching for drugs, returning a few minutes later with the cannabis and MDMA.

During this time Robinson, who was jailed for two years for his part, held the complainant down with his hand against his throat and knee on his chest, and warning him to keep his mouth shut.

The pair left the address and at 1.36am, Robinson texted the complainant saying “Say anything to anyone, and I’ll be the least of your worries”.

Judge Gilbert said his sentencing starting point for Sadler was four-and-a-half years, but there were discounts for being “on bail for a very long time”, for a guilty plea, remorse and efforts to turn his life around which eventually left a jail term of two years, which could be converted to home detention.

“You had a good upbringing, but for various reasons you got yourself into drugs and developed a pretty solid addiction which is clearly related to this offending.

“The impact on the victim is reasonably significant. The victim impact statement shows he has recovered, and I’m sure he will be pleased to receive $5000.”