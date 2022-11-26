The little tea kiosk: New life for 100-year-old building in Timaru Botanic Gardens

The Timaru Botanic Gardens tea kiosk photographed by Havelock Williams, sometime between 1922, and the addition of windows to the exterior walls in circa 1924, depicting a view of the kiosk from the north-east.

It began as tearooms in the centre of Timaru's garden of national significance. Now it is set to celebrate 100 years with a new focus. Reporter Rachael Comer looks back at the history of the Botanic Gardens tea kiosk.

For the past 100 years a small octagonal-shaped building in Timaru’s Botanic Gardens has seen its fair share of faces.

From a tea kiosk where people could meet to enjoy a hot beverage while wandering through the gardens, to a place of floral displays, with animals to view, to a place of education – the building, in the centre of the gardens, has had a varied history.

And now, it has a new focus as its 100th anniversary is celebrated at the weekend with a photographic display by the late Wayne McLay, for whom the kiosk was part of his workplace for many years.

Timaru District Council parks and recreation manager Bill Steans said the idea for a tea kiosk at the gardens was suggested in 1920, when H Broadhead, an architect, was asked to prepare plans for an octagonal-shaped, pagoda-style tea kiosk “having a tiled roof and a kitchen in the centre’’.

However, a contract was not let at the time and, in 1921, the Floral Fete committee again requested the council proceed with the tea kiosk.

“Construction had been deferred the previous year because of council’s moratorium on such expenditure arising from the Board of Trade’s regulation requiring councils to favour the erection of dwellings,’’ Steans said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Wayne Loveday and Heather Fitzgerald at the kiosk, now known as the Timaru Botanic Gardens Education and Interpretation Centre this week.

However, the Floral Fete committee had raised most of the funds needed, so permission was given to call tenders for the building.

In 1922 construction of the tea kiosk was completed, and it was opened to the public in time for the town’s Annual Floral Fete.

Supplied/South Canterbury Museum Another Havelock Williams image, circa 1930, looking to the kiosk from the south.

“At the time the seating area was open without windows. The central kitchen area was enclosed with windows that could be opened for serving teas.”

Steans said “it is important to acknowledge our past and the efforts of earlier generations that had a great community spirit and contributed so much of what we enjoy today’’.

The kiosk was closed to the public in 2020, and before that was open to the public for six hours a week.

The council confirmed in 2020, asbestos was discovered in the building ahead of routine repairs and maintenance.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The interior of the building.

In July 2021, the council confirmed the building would remain closed, and only be open via appointment.

“After renovations we are reopening what is now an education and interpretation centre,” Steans said.

“This will feature a photographic exhibition and an open day hosted by the Friends of Timaru Botanic Gardens.

“The photos were taken by Wayne McLay who passed away recently while preparing this exhibition.

Supplied/South Canterbury Museum An undated photo of the kiosk.

“We are pleased to be able to go ahead and display the photos that he provided. As well as having a great interest in all plants, Wayne was a long-time member of Focus Aorangi Photographic Society.”

The open day will also include the Friends of the Timaru Botanic Gardens Scavenger Hunt, and plant sales.

McLay was a founding member of the group in 1991, and was part of the reformed group in 2017, its presidents for a year.

Steans said, initially, the building was used as a tea kiosk, with use of the park, as it was initially called, growing.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Looking out across the Timaru Botanic Gardens.

“There were animals to view, floral displays and sports including tennis, bowls, cricket and hockey were played there. Those drawcards along with the proximity of the hospital would have all provided clientele for the tea kiosk.’’

In February 1991, the kiosk was opened as an education centre.

“Some years prior, the tea kiosk was closed because it was no longer economic and required an expensive upgrade to comply with health regulations.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Timaru District Council parks and recreation manager Bill Steans said the idea for a kiosk in the garden was first mooted in 1920.

“The education centre was available to schools and the public either casually during opening hours or by appointment. For many years the Friends [of the Botanic Gardens] had a roster for opening it on weekends.

“Many different sections of different trees were displayed along with dried flowers and scientific information.

“For several years Wayne McLay had a contract to open the building, produce displays and provide guided tours of the Botanic Gardens.”

Steans said the gardens, recognised in 2014 as a Garden of National Significance, by the New Zealand Gardens Trust, is part of a network of hundreds of botanic gardens throughout the world.

“It has membership and links with Botanic Gardens Australia and New Zealand and Botanic Gardens Conservation International.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff The Timaru Botanic Gardens was recognised in 2014 as a Garden of National Significance by the New Zealand Gardens Trust.

“These networks are focused on conservation of plants and educating people on the role they play. They support plant conservation in developing areas and have even assisted the five Botanic Gardens in Ukraine during the current war.”

The gardens came about after, in 1864 the Canterbury Provincial Council was asked by the people of Timaru to make a reserve out of unsold land known as Government Town at the south end of Timaru.

This consisted of just over 1km² of land between Domain Ave, North St, Craigie Ave and the ocean, the Timaru District Council’s website says.

The Government lifted 23 hectares of land from wasteland regulations and surveyor Samuel Hewlings set aside 2ha for botanic gardens.

In 1867 the area was placed under the care of the Borough of Timaru park commissioners, and the following year the planting of trees and shrubs got underway.

Two-hundred pounds was set aside in 1872 for a ranger’s cottage and advertisements soon appeared in The Timaru Herald, inviting the public to make donations of trees, shrubs, flower roots, bulbs and seeds.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff The gardens were established in 1864.

The majority of early planting was carried out with convict labour from the Timaru gaol and floral fetes were organised to raise money for the development of the gardens.

The gardens’ first glasshouse/conservatory was built in 1905 about the time when the south side of the gardens, was still being leased for the farming of crops and the grazing of sheep.

The band rotunda was added in 1912 to commemorate the coronation of King George V.

By 1916, tennis courts and a bowling green had been laid down.