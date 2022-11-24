Police tightlipped over crash outside Timaru service station

The utility vehicle which came to a stop facing south off the northbound lane of State Highway 1 outside the Z service station in Timaru.

Mystery surrounds the cause of a crash which left a ute facing the wrong way alongside State Highway 1 in Timaru after it flattened a fast food outlet's advertising sign.

The crash occurred mid-morning on Thursday with the Isuzu ute coming to a stop facing south off the side of the northbound lane of Theodosia St/SH1.

Police failed to answer all queries related to how the crash occurred and avoided comment on whether the ute had possibly come loose while being towed as part of a tractor and baler combo parked in the service station where witnesses were spoken to.

DOUGLAS SAIL/Stuff The flattened Burger Sign outside the Z service station with police talking to witnesses in the background alongside the ute that caused the damage.

“Police attended the scene of a minor vehicle crash. There are no reported injuries. There is nothing else to report,” a police spokesperson said.

However, a Stuff reader said “the ute was being towed from the (Port) Loop (SH78) by a tractor, the tractor turned left at the lights and the A frame towing it snapped and the ute just rolled across the island and into the sign”.

Kinsman Contracting has been contacted for comment.

