Replica of Timaru's first car cannot be driven in Christmas Parade

Jim Geddes, one of the builders of a 3-wheeled replica of Timaru's first motor car, talks about it's construction.

A fully operational three-wheeled replica of Timaru's first car has to be towed on a trailer in Timaru's Christmas parade this Sunday, which one of its builders says is ridiculous.

The tri-car, built by Jim Geddes and John Campbell at least 16 years ago, mirrors the vehicle built in Timaru by Cecil Woods in the late 1890s/early 1900s.

Despite the vehicle, which has a top speed of about 15kph, having been driven in past parades and there being no concerns from police and the Timaru District Council, the South Canterbury Vintage Car Club (SCVCC) has ruled it has to “stay on the trailer”.

SCVCC president Alistair Day said the vehicle was neither registered nor warranted, and to his knowledge had never done a parade.

READ MORE:

* 'Do not consume' water notice lifted for Lower Waihao rural water scheme users

* Christmas parade-packed weekend for South Canterbury

* Downtown Timaru preparing for second Timaru First Fridays event



“I think it would struggle to get up Ballantynes hill, then what do you do with it,” Day said, adding the club’s insurance didn't stretch far enough for it to run in the parade, and he questioned what would happen if a child ran out in front of it.

“As far as I'm concerned, it stays on the trailer. For it to be considered for the parade, we need more notice.”

Police, when shown a photo of the tri-car in the 2016 Christmas parade and told it was unregistered or warranted, said “in essence, in the context of a local Traffic Management Plan for an event on a closed road, like a Christmas parade, police would be unlikely to take enforcement action provided this example vehicle (or other vehicles/floats of the sort you might see in a parade) was being used safely”.

John Bisset/Stuff Jim Geddes pilots the tri-car up Stafford St and past Ballantynes in the 2016 Christmas Parade in Timaru.

The Timaru District Council said while its Land Transport Unit had not spoken with Geddes, “we have no concerns with him driving in the Christmas Parade this year, as he has done in past years. If he has any questions he can feel free to phone council and speak with the corridor manager.

“Overweight items (such as tractor engines) do require a special overweight permit to participate in the parade – this is in line with standard weight rules for transport on our urban road network – this activity is regulated for road safety and to help prevent road damage.”

Timaru’s Christmas Parade organising committee spokesperson Teressa May said the decision rested with the SCVCC as they were responsible for their vehicles.

JOHN BISSET/FAIRFAX NZ Spectators both young and old line Stafford St to watch the 2016 Timaru Christmas Parade.

Geddes, 82, said “it is hardly likely to run away and cause problems”.

“It has probably got better brakes on it than a lot of blimmin’ motorbikes have got on them.

“But unfortunately we’ve got to go with that because that’s the way it is.”

Geddes said the vehicle “does not have a hope in hell of passing registration or a warrant” because it is a new vehicle built like one that is over 100 years old.

He admits to having driven it on the roads before, and said he had carried mayoralty (Janie Annear) previously.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Jim Geddes and John Campbell with the replica of Timaru’s first car built by them a number of years ago.

“I've done a few wee things with it, but I’m not supposed to have it on the roads at all now. I can understand it to a point, but for god’s sake what speed does a parade do. It’s pretty slow, now I’ve got to put it behind this old Holden wagon.”

Geddes said he and Campbell decided to build the vehicle after a drawing of it had adorned the club’s magazine cover for many years.

Jess Parker/Stuff Jim Geddes shows Oceanview Heights pupils his replica of Timaru's first motorcar in 2009.

“I thought for long enough, it’s our motto, why don’t we do it.

“God knows how long it took. It's like restoring a car, you don't think about your time, you just do it.

“We had to make everything. We had to draw out a plan for a start.

“I got the engine from one of the guys in the club.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The poaching pan which Jim Geddes bought from the Crow’s Nest to copy an electrical cover on their replica tri-car.

A unique part is a “poaching pan” on the side that protects the electrics.

“I went to the Crows Nest, had a nosey around. It cost me about $4 and had to cut a hole in the middle and fit it on.

“The throttle came out of the parts shed, god knows what it was.”

Mytchall Bransgrove Dega Proudman gets a ride from Jim Geddes in the tri-car at Timaru’s Phar Lap Raceway in 2013.

Geddes said the vehicle was “as close to the original as we could get it”.

The octogenarian said the word “sort of got out” that it couldn't be driven in the parade this year.

“It was forget it, you’re not allowed to unless it is registered and warranted. It can go through on a trailer. To me that's silly.”

Geddes said he was hoping someone younger would have run it through the parade.

“I'll just walk away and leave it for them to put it on the trailer.”