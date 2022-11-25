Timaru collector prepares to put thousands of items up for auction

Jonny Moodie will put thousands of items he has collected over the past 8 years up for auction at Levels on Saturday.

A Timaru man says “there’s something for everyone” at an auction he’s organised to offload items he’s collected from all over the South Island.

Jonny Moodie’s auction at Levels on Saturday will see thousands of items ranging from a 1977 TK Bedford to to Coronation Street thimbles.

“I'd like to clear everything I can, and sell it all, and hopefully the weather holds out.

“There’s about 500 lots, and if you break that down, the numbers are in the tens of thousands,” Moodie said.

“The items are excess items from the auctions and garage sales I have been to for around 8 years.”

Moodie said three old petrol pumps, a Bedford truck and two 1950s Morris Minor cars were the big ticket items he expected would draw a lot of interest from people.

“We have old seats from Jade Stadium in Christchurch that was pulled down after the 2011 earthquakes. We have a signed Canterbury Cricket jersey and a few other bits and pieces.”

Moodie has also set aside a few items to be auctioned off with all proceeds going to the charity I AM HOPE.

Pies and cold drinks will also be available for purchase at the auction, with funds raised also going to the charity, he said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Jonny Moodie, right, has worked for a month to clear his shed and set up the auction with some help from Timaru auctioneer, Tim Black, left.

Moodie has worked for about a month to clear his shed and set up the auction.

“It's been a big job. A month long, with me working late nights sometimes,” he said.

Moodie hopes to haul in anywhere between $30,000-50,000, depending on whether the high valued items like the truck, a trailer and some farm machinery sell.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Looking forward, Jonny Moodie said he wants to attend more farm auctions and buy and sell more farm equipment.

“We also have boxes that could sell for $5-$10. There’s something for everyone. It's from all over the South Island, from Nelson to Invercargill.”

Looking forward, Moodie said he wants to attend more farm auctions and buy and sell more farm equipment.

Before he became a full-time reseller, Moodie worked a full-time job with the reselling as a part-time hobby.

“I went overseas and came back, and I thought I’ll do reselling full-time. Its gone really well.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The auction will start at 11am on Saturday.

The 37-year-old’s advice to anyone wanting to get into the reselling business is to have strong knowledge in things like antiques and farm machinery.

The auction at Levels, will start at 11am with viewing from 9am.