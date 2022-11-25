Top floor off limits as Timaru parking building reopens after inspection

The no parking signs remain in place for the top floor of Timaru District Council’s parking building on Sophia St, Timaru. Photo taken June 2022.

The top floor of the Timaru District Council's Sophia St parking building is to remain closed following a four-week evaluation of the structure.

“The closure of the top floor, which has about 70 parks, will remain in place until further notice while investigations continue," the council said in a media release on Friday morning.

The council's group manager infrastructure, Andrew Dixon, in acknowledging the top floor closure was at an unfortunate time of the year, added “the safety of users was paramount".

“The inspections to date have identified remedial maintenance work required for parts of the building.

READ MORE:

* Council to temporarily close central Timaru car park for repairs

* Free parking offer in Timaru has little impact on revenue

* Timaru CBD group wants to extend free parking



“Investigations are continuing as to the extent of the work required and how that can be managed to keep the building or parts of it operational.

“Council is progressively working through this and is awaiting further expert advice from a specialist engineer before we can be in a position to provide more detail."

The Timaru Herald has asked the council for more information on what has been identified as needing further investigation.

The remainder of the building reopened for parking on Friday morning, the council said.

The four-week closure followed a report delivered to the council in June, in which council's acting group manager commercial and strategy, Jason Rivett, listed the Sophia St car park in his significant changes to projects under the capital delivery section, indicating it required waterproofing and structural repair estimated to cost an additional $180,000.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff The Sophia St parking building on Friday.

“Following annual inspection it was identified that there was some work required to ensure ongoing safe use of the structure, this includes waterproofing and some crack repairs,” his report says.

However, the council’s land transport manager Susannah Ratahi said on October 27 the car park building had been assessed by qualified structural engineers and is “safe”.

Ratahi said the evaluation was being carried out to assess durability of the building and is the first step to eventually determining a rating against the New Building Standard.

“The assessment will identify any areas of concern and council will plan maintenance accordingly in our next Long Term Plan.”

A building below 34% of NBS is considered earthquake-prone.

The council said on Friday parking through the rest of the building, as well as pedestrian and lift access to Stafford St is still available.

“To help mitigate the reduction in parks, changes have been made to adjacent Bank St to allow free parking for two hours over the Christmas and New Year period.

“New wayfinding signage will be put in place to guide people to nearby alternative parks.”

There are a number of alternative parks around the CBD which offer short, long and medium term parking options.

These include:

Surface parks adjacent to Sophia St parking building. Free this weekend, no time limit.

Bank St free P120 street parks.

The Terrace, above Kathmandu/Cotton On. Free P120 parks

Library car park, pay and display, no time limit.

Cains Tce, pay and display, no time limit.

Landing Services, pay and display, no time limit.

Wilson Parking Stafford Mall. Pay by plate, no time limit.

Stafford St, P30 and P60 parking, free

Street Parks around CBD. Pay by meter, time limits posted.

You can also use the Pay My Park app to pay for any pay and display and metered parking throughout the CBD.