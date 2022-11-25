Submissions on Theatre Royal, heritage facility development pass 600 mark

The Timaru District Council has received over 600 submissions on its three options to redevelop the Theatre Royal and also build a new heritage centre. (File photo)

The most expensive option is heavily favoured in the 610 submissions received for the Theatre Royal redevelopment and heritage facility build, according to the Timaru District Council.

Public consultation on the contentious project closed on Thursday night with council spokesperson Stephen Doran saying on Friday they were sitting “around 620 submissions”.

Doran added that preliminary analysis of the submissions shows “around 80% of those are in support of option 1”.

In comparison, an unscientific poll being conducted by The Timaru Herald had 56% in favour of option 1, with 4% and 40% for the cheaper options 2 and 3 respectively.

Option 1 is what council also prefers and comes with a total estimated cost (including work completed to date) of $57.1m, with $45.5m community funded and $11.6m Government – Ministry of Building Innovation and Employment (MBIE) - funded. It involves the refurbishment of the theatre with the back of house removed and rebuilt, and a new heritage facility built.

In contrast, option 2 would see the theatre’s existing stage house/back of house retained and refurbished, and a new heritage facility built. The total estimated cost (including work completed to date) is $56.1m, with $44.5m community funded and $11.6m Government (MBIE) funded.

Under option 3, the theatre is only refurbished and the remaining area landscaped. The total estimated budget for this option is $40m. If the Government (MBIE) funding was retained, the approximate cost for the community would be $28.4m. However, there is a high likelihood that the Government funding will be lost, meaning the community would need to fund the full $40m.

The rear of the Theatre Royal on November 25, 2022. The back of house will be removed and rebuilt if option 1 of the redevelopment is adopted by the Timaru District Council.

Doran said a “full analysis and detailed submissions will be released in the agenda” for the December 6 meeting, when a full council will make a final decision.

“We’re currently arranging the details for the hearings at the moment, and will be in touch with the 22 submitters who wish to speak shortly,” Doran said.

The council decided to go to the public over the project in late October, after it was revealed the project's costs had blown out from $23.8m in November 2019 to now rest somewhere between $38m and $57m, depending on which option is adopted.

The theatre has been closed since November 20, 2019, to be readied for its redevelopment when hopes were expressed that construction work “might” commence in mid-2020.

The council is already on record as saying it is not bound by the weight of public opinion if consultation differs from its preferred option 1.

The council says it can still adopt its preferred option, but will take the consultation feedback into account when making the final decision.

If the preferred option is chosen, the council says main construction works will commence in February 2024 with the facility planned to open in April 2025.

“Prior to the main construction, work would be carried out on resource and building consents, design, and further site investigations and enabling works,” council's consultation document says.